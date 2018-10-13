Lady Leopards take two wins

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood senior Nidaria Powell goes up for the kill in her final regular season home game as a Lady Leopard. -

Lakewood hosted senior night on Wednesday for their varsity volleyball team. In action twice so far this week, The Lady Leopard senior leaders led their team to two dominating victories over conference foes Rosewood and North Duplin. Now, a conference regular season title is within reach for the Lady Leopards – if they can win out.

On Tuesday, Lakewood met the Lady Eagles of Rosewood on home court. After only leading 12-11 in the first set, Lakewood found enough separation to force Rosewood to call timeout with the home team leading 17-12. The timeout didn’t cure the Lady Eagles’ ills as they fell 25-15 in the first set.

Trailing 10-3, Rosewood found some positive momentum to cut the Lady Leopards advantage to 16-13 before, just like the first set, Lakewood put it into another gear to shut the Lady Eagles down and win, 25-16.

Now up two sets to none, the Lady Leopards didn’t lay off: defeating the Lady Eagles 25-12 in the third and final set.

Tuesday’s game against Rosewood was the encore to Wednesday night’s matchup versus the Lady Rebels of North Duplin High School. The visiting Lady Rebels led 5-2 in the early going of the first set, but Lakewood had reclaimed the lead at 10-9. A mere one point advantage turned into a 15-10 Lakewood lead, forcing North Duplin to call timeout. The Lady Leopards didn’t look back, winning the first set, 25-11.

North Duplin only trailed 8-5 in the beginnings of the second set, but a Lady Rebels timeout seemed to work in the favor of the Lady Leopards who responded with an 8-1 run to extend the lead to 18-6. North Duplin only managed a meager two points the rest of the way, losing 25-8 to go down two sets to none.

Tied at 12-all in the third set, North Duplin fell victim to some close calls, putting them at a 16-13 disadvantage. With momentum lost, the Lady Rebels called for timeout. A one minute stoppage in play couldn’t put the Lady Rebels back in contention, falling to Lakewood in straight sets.

After the game, Lady Leopards head coach Shelia Davidson thanked her seniors for their dedication.

“Our seniors have dedicated countless hours outside of the high school season to improve. Their parents make lots of sacrifices in order to have their child play the game they love,” she said.

Davidson was also impressed with her team’s victory on Wednesday over North Duplin.

“It was a great team effort tonight. We continue to improve and will peak at the right time,” she concluded.

The Lady Leopards will now face off against the Princeton Lady Bulldogs for the regular season title. Lakewood fell to Princeton in their earlier matchup in five sets. This promises to be a good one. It will be played on Thursday.

Lakewood senior Nidaria Powell goes up for the kill in her final regular season home game as a Lady Leopard.

Lakewood to face Princeton for regular season title

