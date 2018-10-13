Clinton completes sweep of Midway

Clinton’s Reid Taylor pushes out a Midway defender as he makes a play for the ball. - Clinton’s Ashton Tyndall beats his man to the ball with a header. -

The Dark Horses men’s soccer team continued their winning ways after defeating county rivals Midway in East Central Conference play. Battling it out at home on Wednesday, during intermittent heavy rain, Clinton dominated the Raiders, 5-0.

The bad weather did nothing to hinder an overall solid performance by the Horses, in which they completely controlled the game. It was another routine night for them as they simply continued to do what they’ve been doing all season: controlling the flow of the game with excellent ball movement and quick touches.

In the end, Clinton outplayed Midway most of the night, particularly in the first half. The game was essentially wrapped up by the end of the first 40-minute period a Midway just couldn’t find an answer to slow By the halftime break, the home-standing Dark Horses had scored four unanswered goals to take full command.

From there, it was smooth sailing the rest of the night for Clinton as Midway could never get anything going.

The Raiders didn’t necessarily play poorly, they were just stagnated by a Horses defense that can never be overlooked. As they’ve done many times this year, Clinton’s defense completely hindered the Midway offense as they dished out another shutout, making this their ninth on the year.

“We as a unit are moving the ball extremely well. Our first touch and unselfish play was a vital instrument in our success last night,” Clinton coach Brad Spell said.

“Give a lot of credit to Midway. They had a super game plan early on. They never quit and are coached really well,” he added.

Goals for Clinton came from Parker Norris who had two, Jared Stephenson, Peter Darden and Kyle Reeves with one apiece. Darden led in assists with two while Reid Taylor, Norris and Stephenson had the remaining assists with one each between them.

With yet another win, the Dark Horses push ahead to 13-1 on the season and reach 5-1 in conference play. As for the Raiders they drop to 7-4-2 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

The JV soccer team also played Wednesday night and got themselves a win as well. They remain undefeated and are now 8-0 on the year.

JV Football

Also of note is the fact that the young Dark Horses JV football team was in action Wednesday as well, having their game moved up a day. They took on Goldsboro and came out on top after a low scoring and defensive affair, 10-8.

Clinton took the lead early 2-0 after a safety and held on to that lead throughout. Then late in the second period, the Dark Horses found the end zone to go up 10-0.

Goldsboro didn’t quit. Moving the ball through the air towards the end of the fourth, they scored and got the two point conversion to pull back to within 10-8. After failing to seize the onside kick, Clinton was able to hold them off in the remaining minutes to claim another win.

With this match up wrapped up, the Dark Horses get their fourth win and go to 4-2 on the season. Their next appearance will be Oct. 25 when they travel to take on the Wallace-Rose Hill Bulldogs.

