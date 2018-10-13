County Sports Round-Up

Midway’s Alyssa Wrench soars for one of her kills last week against East Duplin. Midway now sits at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play. -

It was a busy week this week for area teams as schools are still trying to cram games in from time missed due to Hurricane Florence. Tropical Storm Michael making his presence known on Thursday also didn’t help matters with teams again being forced to make up games next week.

Midway

The Midway volleyball squad continued their push through East Central 2A Conference play. Traveling up to Goldsboro for their only match this week, the Lady Raiders picked up a 3-0 win over the Lady Cougars to improve their record. Midway won rather easily in the first two sets, taking those 21-15 apiece, before grinding out a closer battle in the third set 25-21. Midway now sits at 10-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play and will be back in action on Monday hosting James Kenan.

Lakewood

Over at Lakewood, the men’s soccer team earned its first win of the season when they took down North Duplin 3-1. Rafael Pena scored two goals and Hector Valenzuela scored one. Yovani Rosas was credited with an assist. Lakewood led 2-1 at halftime and added an insurance goal in the second half to make it 3-1.

Then on Wednesday, the Leopards nearly took down Neuse Charter after leading at halftime 2-1. The Cougars, though, rallied with two goals in the second half to steal the win at 3-2.

With another week down, the Leopards sit at 1-10 overall and 1-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference.

Clinton

The Dark Horse Ladies Tennis team participated in the East Central Conference tournament Tuesday at Herman Park in Goldsboro. Isabella Faison and Rebekah Byrd finished in second in doubles and Lizzy Tart and Maddie Byrd finished third in doubles to qualify for the 2A East Regional in Snow Hill next Friday afternoon.

Faison and Byrd’s road to the final began by defeating Spring Creek’s two doubles team, then East Duplin’s two doubles team in the semifinal The pair fell to Spring Creek’s remaining doubles team in the final.

Tart and Byrd began the day by defeating Goldsboro’s No. 2 doubles team, then lost to Spring Creek’s No. 1 doubles team in the semifinal. They then rebounded to defeat East Duplin’s two doubles team to grab the last regional spot.

Kendall Spell and Nayeli Jaramillo each played hard in singles competition but both fell in the first round. Spell lost to East Duplin’s No. 2 player and Jaramillo lost to East Duplin’s No. 3 singles player. The team waits for the dual team brackets to be posted on Monday to see if they make the playoffs starting next Wednesday.

Union

After winning their first two games to kick the season off on a promising start, the Union men’s soccer team has suffered three straight losses to slip below .500 on the season. They played Rosewood on Wednesday in their most recent contest and fell to the homesteading Eagles, 5-0. With the loss, Union falls to 2-3. They return to action Monday, traveling to take on the Lakewood Leopards.

Harrells

The Harrells JV Football team defeated Arendell Parrott Academy 30-12 earlier in the week with the win, the JV Crusaders improve to 2-1 on the season.

Running back Albert Thornton had 20 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown while quarterback Ethan Spell had two rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown.

The Crusaders Varsity Tennis team lost to Coastal Christian High School as the Centurions defeated the Crusaders 6-3. The Varsity Tennis team’s record is now 5-6.

In Middle School action, The Middle School Volleyball team lost to Myrtle Grove Christian School in two straight sets, 25-10 and 25-14. Their record is now 3-5.

In high school soccer action, the men’s soccer team stayed winless on Tuesday when the Crusaders fell 10-1 to Cape Fear Academy. Tuesday’s contest marked the final game of the season for Harrells soccer as they finish 0-14 overall.

On the hardwood for volleyball action, the Lady Crusaders also wrapped up their season with a 3-0 loss to Cape Fear Academy. They complete their season with a 2-14 overall record and a 2-4 conference record.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

