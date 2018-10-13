Hobbton, Midway notch football wins

David Johnson | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Chase Pate scampers 18 yards for the first Wildcats touchdown. -

Middle school football got underway this past week across Sampson County as Midway Middle faced off again Roseboro-Salemburg and Hobbton took on Sampson Middle.

Hobbton Middle vs Sampson Middle

The Hobbton Middle and Sampson Middle football teams squared off in the first game of the regular season Wednesday afternoon. After a hard fought defensive game, the Wildcats squeezed out a 12-6 win on a touchdown as time expired.

The Wildcats drew first blood on an 18-yard touchdown by Chase Pate early in the second quarter. The two-point conversion attempt failed on a run, leaving the score in favor of Hobbton at 6-0.

Later in the second quarter, Sampson lost a fumble that the Wildcats recovered. With the Dark Horses struggling, Hobbton kept Sampson out of the end zone and led 6-0 at the half.

A scoreless third quarter would yield the final quarter of play where the action heated up.

Sampson Middle finally got into the end zone 30 seconds into the final period. Their point after attempt also failed when the center snapped the ball too high and the quarterback was brought down back at about the 15-yard line.

Midway through the final period, the Dark Horses opted for a pass attempt which Pate intercepted and returned it to the Sampson 47-yard line. The Wildcats moved the ball with proficiency and advanced deep into Sampson territory. With 1.5 seconds left on the clock, Josiah McLauren got around the right side on an 18-yard scamper and was off to the races for the game-winning touchdown with all zeros left on the clock.

“We earned that one. They didn’t give us anything,” commented Hobbton coach Jackson Temple. “Sampson Middle has a good program and a good team. They worked us. I’d like to thank the parents for getting the kids to practice and supporting us. Our kids have been out here working their butts off to get where we are. This is the first time in years that Hobbton has won against Sampson Middle. None of us were here the last time that happened,” Temple concluded.

Midway vs Roseboro-Salemburg

In the season opener, Midway Middle defeated Roseboro-Salemburg Middle 12-8 in a defensive slugfest on Wednesday at Lakewood High. The first half was all defense with both teams tied 0-0 at halftime.

Midway finally struck first in the third quarter when Casey Culbreth connected with Jaylin Baggett for a 25-yard touchdown. The conversion failed, leaving the Raiders with the 6-0 lead.

Roseboro-Salemburg bounced back on the ensuing kickoff, however, returning the ball 94 yards for a touchdown. The Leopards converted the 2-point conversion on a quarterback keeper to go up 8-6.

Turning into an offensive battle, Midway got the ball back and quickly answered when Culbreth threw a 66-yard touchdown pass to Josh Lupo. Again, Midway could not convert the conversion, leaving the score at 12-8.

The Raider defense, which only allowed 54 yards the entire game, stopped the Leopards with a Culbreth interception. Midway then ran the clock out to secure the win.

Leading the way for Midway, Culbreth finished with five completions on 10 attempts for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Trey Gregory led the team in rushing with 14 yards on six carries while Lupo had two catches for 70 yards and a touchdown. Gregory and Aldo Lazcano-Navarrete led the defense with five tackles each.

Midway will host Union Middle next Wednesday in their home opener.

Wildcats defeat Sampson; Raiders rally past RSMS

By David Johnson Sports Writer

