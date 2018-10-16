Undefeated no more

Lakewood’s Allen Melvin brings down the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night. - Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker trips up the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night - Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker looks for room to move the ball up field on Friday night. - Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith tries to fend off the Rosewood tackler on Friday night. - -

This week’s Dubose Strapping Game of the Week saw Rosewood High School hosting the Lakewood Leopards for a crucial Carolina 1A Conference clash. Both teams came into Friday night with strong openings to the 2018 season but only one could come out the victor. Unfortunately for the Leopards, it wasn’t even close as the Eagles pulled away early and never looked back in winning 43-13.

Lakewood received the ball to begin the game but a false start on first down coupled with a loss of 10 yards on third down stymied the Leopards first drive. To make matters worse, Rosewood blocked the ensuing Lakewood punt and recovered it in the end zone for the special teams touchdown. The PAT would be no good, although the Eagles still led 6-0 with 9:15 left in the first quarter.

Later in the first after another failed Leopards drive, the Lakewood defense recovered nicely after giving up a 30-yard rush on first down to set up the Eagles offense at the Leopard 20-yard line. Lakewood couldn’t finish the defensive stand, though, as on fourth down & one to go for the score, Rosewood converted their second touchdown of the game to extend their lead to 13-0.

On Lakewood’s third drive of the game, Shemar Tucker, who at first glance rushed for 45 yards on first down to put Lakewood in the red zone, fumbled at the end of the play where the homestanding Eagles recovered at their own 11 to end the threat.

Rosewood’s drive also stalled, however, as the first quarter of action would come to a close with Lakewood driving in Eagles territory, still trailing 13-0.

Rosewood, sensing some Lakewood momentum, called timeout as the Leopards entered the red zone for the first time with 10:47 left in the first half. Facing a third & seven at the 20-yard line, Tucker rushed for four yards to make it fourth & three at the Rosewood 12. From there, the Leopards convert the fourth down on the back of Jahdon Smith, who also punched in the touchdown from the 7-yard line to trim the Rosewood lead to 13-7 with 7:45 left in the opening half.

Later, a false start penalty set Rosewood back five yards after a 25-yard gain, making it 1st & 15 at Lakewood’s 32-yard line. That wouldn’t stop the Eagles, though, as their running back rushed for 20 yards, moving the ball deeper into Leopards territory. Rosewood found the end zone again for their second offensive touchdown of the night to make it 20-7 with 6:04 left in the first half.

Looking to answer, Lakewood lost a fumble on another promising drive. On second down at the Rosewood 32-yard line, Rosewood’s Tre Woodard scooped up the loss ball, setting the Eagles up in Lakewood territory. On the very next play, Rosewood found the promised land again to make it 27-7 Rosewood.

Starting on their own 1-yard line, Smith took the ball for a 12 yard gain to give the Leopards some breathing room, but moments later on third & eight to go, Smith came two yards short of the first. Facing a decision, the Leopards decided to punt it away with 2:02 left in the first half.

A shaky punt, the Rosewood returner brought it back to the Lakewood 23-yard line where the Eagles were hungry for more.

Confusion abounded over whether the Rosewood QB kneed the ball or spiked it but the officials ruled that he spiked it, leaving 2 seconds left in the first half. That proved to be enough time for an 18-yard field goal attempt which yielded Logan Price splitting the uprights to extend the Eagles’ lead, 30-7 at the half.

Rosewood received the second half kickoff to get action underway in the third quarter.

An explosive 88-yard kickoff returned for a touchdown was called back due to an illegal substitution on the eagles. After the re-kick, Rosewood began at their own 20 yard line. Following a huge 50-yard gain on second down at their 30, Rosewood struck again, this time on a 20-yard pass to Michael Reid to make it 36-7 with 7:32 left in the third quarter.

Afterwards, several big runs by Smith set the Leopards up in the red zone for the first time in the second half.

Disaster almost struck for Lakewood when they fumbled the ball at the Rosewood 8-yard line but recovered it to continue the drive. Quarterback Hayden Carter’s pass on fourth down was just out of reach for Johnson, resulting in a turnover on downs with 3:43 left in the third quarter.

Lakewood’s defense stiffened up, stuffing Rosewood on third down on the ensuing drive to force a punt.

The Leopards converted third down at the Rosewood 42-yard line with seconds left in the third quarter to keep the drive alive.

With action now in the fourth quarter and time slipping away, Smith found a gap on second down at the Rosewood 30 to set up third & Short. Nothing doing on third down, the Leopards went for it on fourth down and converted to keep the drive alive at the 20. Laundry all over the field, Lakewood was called for a hold backing them up to the 27-yard line. On the very next play, Carter’s pass was picked off at the 1-yard line to end the drive.

The Eagles began their next drive at their own 20-yard line. Just needing to run the clock, Rosewood continued to attack, making it to midfield with 5:37 left in the game. They would then make a statement on a 35-yard rushing touchdown with 3:47 on the clock to make it 43-6.

Lakewood then found some positive momentum when they found the end zone on a 5-yard carry from Smith with 8.4 seconds left. The PAT would be unsuccessful, leaving the score at 43-13.

The final seconds would tick off, leaving Lakewood at 5-1 on the season following the 43-13 loss at Rosewood.

“We can’t have lapses. Our team mentality the entire day was not right, we just weren’t mentally ready for the challenge tonight,” was Sloan’s reaction to the big loss. “Turning over the ball three times didn’t help. Rosewood is too good of a team to turn it over three times and expect to win. We have gotten away with it a couple times this season and still winning — not tonight,” Sloan concluded.

Lakewood will look to get back in the win column next Friday night at home against the Hobbton Wildcats. Next Friday’s game will be homecoming for the Leopards. Game time is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Lakewood’s Allen Melvin brings down the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-GOTW-Tucker.jpg Lakewood’s Allen Melvin brings down the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night. Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker trips up the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-GOTW-24-2-.jpg Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker trips up the Rosewood ball carrier on Friday night Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker looks for room to move the ball up field on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-GOTW-24.jpg Lakewood’s Shemar Tucker looks for room to move the ball up field on Friday night. Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith tries to fend off the Rosewood tackler on Friday night. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-GOTW-45.jpg Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith tries to fend off the Rosewood tackler on Friday night.

Eagles soar in 43-13 victory over Leopards

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]