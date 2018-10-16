Harrells loses heartbreaker

File Photo|Sampson Independent In a previous game, Jack Laslo, joined by a host of other Crusaders defenders, wrestles down the opposing ball carrier. -

The Harrells Crusaders football team faced a tough test Friday night when they welcomed in undefeated North Wake in gridiron action. Similarly to their first week game against Carrboro, the Crusaders suffered a heartbreaking, late-game loss, falling 16-14 to the Saints.

Unlike previous games, scoring wasn’t done frequently by either team. In fact, the first quarter drew to a close with scoreless tie, 0-0.

In the second quarter, the action picked up.

Harrells scored first when Jack Laslo scored from five yards out to make it 6-0 Crusaders. Will DeAndrade converted the PAT to make it 7-0.

Still in the second quarter and with Harrells on offense, disaster struck. An Aaron Smith pass intended for Tyshon Newkirk was intercepted by North Wake’s Daryl Jones and returned for a touchdown. The Saints then converted the two point conversion on a pass by Jones to Rahiem McNeal to make it 8-7 in favor of North Wake.

That score carried to the halftime break.

With play resuming in the third quarter, the Crusaders came up with a big defensive play to set up their go-ahead score. Issac Jiminez came up with a huge fumble recovery, setting up Jack Laslo’s second rushing touchdown of the game when he ran it in from three yards out. DeAndrade converted the PAT, handing Harrells back the lead at 14-8 with 6:34 remaining in 3rd Quarter.

That score held up as the third quarter drove to a close as action headed to the final quarter of play.

In the fourth, the Crusaders had an opportunity to extend their lead and give themselves some breathing room when they attempted a field goal. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, the field goal missed and the score remained 14-8.

With time winding down, heartbreak struck. With 12 seconds left in the game, North Wake’s Levi Dorsey connected with Jones on a 20-yard touchdown pass to tie the game 14-14. With the game on the line, the Saints lined up for the game-winning two-point conversion attempt.

Who else to call on but none other than Daryl Jones, who up to this point had single-handedly inflicted the most damage to the Crusaders. Jones’ number was called again as he ran in the two-point try to give North Wake the 16-14 victory.

For the game, North Wake only completed two passes. One of which was the game-tying – and eventual winning – touchdown.

Statistically for Harrells, Tyshon Newkirk had 83 yards on 13 carries. Laslo had 54 yards and two touchdowns on 19 attempts. Laslo also led the team with seven tackles on defense while also coming up with the teams only interception.

With the loss, the Crusaders fall to 3-3 overall. This game was a non-conference game so their conference mark is still 2-1.

The Crusaders look to get back into the win column when they travel to take on Wake Christian Academy this Friday night.

In a previous game, Jack Laslo, joined by a host of other Crusaders defenders, wrestles down the opposing ball carrier. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Laslo-1.jpg In a previous game, Jack Laslo, joined by a host of other Crusaders defenders, wrestles down the opposing ball carrier. File Photo|Sampson Independent

North Wake scores late, defeats Crusaders 16-14

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]