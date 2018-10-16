Princeton hammers Hobbton

Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s DaCorris Morrison gets some running room in Friday night’s loss at Princeton. He had 121 yards offense and both of his team’s touchdowns. - Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Daniel Britt snags a Greyson Rogers pass for 10 yards. -

The Hobbton Wildcats traveled up Highway 70 on Friday night as they took on the undefeated Princeton Bulldogs in Carolina 1A Conference football action. The Bulldogs, who have been a thorn in the sides of a couple of other Sampson County teams this season, chewed up the Wildcats, who took a crushing 69-14 loss on the road.

Princeton got on the scoreboard in under two minutes of play. From there, the home-standing Bulldogs scored pretty much at will.

By the end of the first quarter alone, things were already getting out of hand as the score was 21-0.

Princeton scored again mere seconds into the second quarter to extend their lead to 29-0.

The Wildcats got their first score with 5:48 left in the second quarter. DaCorris Morrison cut through the middle of the Princeton defense and scampered 35 yards down the sideline for a score. Jovanna Zapata kicked the point after to make it a 29-7 game.

The Bulldogs, though, quickly answered when they scored again to go up 37-7.

Then, with just over 8 seconds left in the half, Greyson Rogers hooked up with Morrison on a 17-yard pass to score again. Zapata’s kick made it 37-14 at halftime.

Hobbton had some field position chances in the second half but they were unable to capitalize on them.

Princeton, just as they had done a week earlier against Union, gradually pulled away in the second half to post their dominating 69-14 win.

For Hobbton, Morrison had 15 carries for 127 yards and a touchdown. Rogers had 65 rushing yards on 11 attempts. He also completed 16 of 22 passes for 101 yards.

With the loss, the Wildcats are now 3-4 overall and 1-2 in the conference. They will be back in action on Friday when they travel to take on county foe Lakewood in the DuBose Strapping Game of the Week.

Bulldogs shred Wildcats, 69-14

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

