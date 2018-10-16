Rebels fend off Spartans

Union’s Emari Carter pulls the North Duplin ball carrier down from behind as Nate Braddy closes in to deliver the hit. - Union’s Travone Robinson sprints up the sideline en route to his 49-yard touchdown run during Friday’s loss at North Duplin. - Union’s Vance King stiff-arms a would-be North Duplin tackler as he looks toturn upfield on the outside corner. -

The Union Spartans made the short trek over to North Duplin High School on Friday night to face off against the Rebels in gridiron action. While the Union defense did its job late to keep the Spartans within striking distance, their offense struggled as North Duplin took home the 23-6 victory.

North Duplin received the ball on the opening kickoff and displayed what would be the gameplan for most of the night: a straight-at-you running attack. The Rebels consumed much of the clock in the first quarter as they ran continual running plays toward the right side of the line. Starting on their own 30-yard line, North Duplin overcame to fourth down tries and pushed 70 yards on the ground, erasing nearly eight minutes from the clock in the first quarter.

With 4:03 on the clock, Kijah Blow ran the 10-yard touchdown run and after the PAT by Saul Mendoza, North Duplin led 7-0.

The Spartans first drive of the game was a disappointing three-and-out. They took possession at their own 35-yard line but the drive only moved two yards where Union was forced to punt from their own 37-yard line.

On the ensuing North Duplin drive, the Spartans defense stood firm, holding the Rebels to what was already a critical play on third down and seven yards to go. Facing the potential to get their offense back on the field, the Union defense was a little too anxious as they were flagged for jumping offside. The play was now third and two, which North Duplin easily converted as the first quarter came to an end with the Rebels up 7-0 with a fresh set of downs.

Picking back up in the second quarter, quarterback Gage Outlow called is own number busted through the defense for a huge run that took the Rebels deep into Spartans territory. Outlaw then contributed to the next North Duplin touchdown when he connected with Blow on a 19-yard TD pass. Mendoza converted the PAT to put the Rebels in front 14-0.

Back on the field for the second time, the Union’s offense had a perfect response.

The Spartans started on there own 26-yard line where they were able to move the ball out to midfield. Travone Robinson was credited the final 49-yards, though, as he scampered down the sideline and into the end zone for the score. They were unable to convert the two-point conversion, though, as the score was left at 14-6 with 8:56 left in the first half.

Like clockwork, the Rebels were poised to put to rest any chances of a momentum swing as they found themselves set up at the goal line after a 35-yard pass set them up first and goal. A fumble, however, was the end result of this promising drive as Union seized the moment to reclaim possession.

Unfortunately for them, the drive never gained any traction and the Spartans were forced to punt from within the shadow of their own goal post.

A myriad of mishaps worked against the Spartans which largely helped the Rebels to be put in prime field position for their next drive. A combination of a short punt, a big return, and a personal foul call against Union all worked to set North Duplin up at the Union 32-yard line.

With 1:05 on the clock in the second half, Outlaw called his own number and found the end zone for the score. Mendoza, reliant as ever, split the uprights on the PAT to make it 21-6 at the halftime break in favor of North Duplin.

In the second half, snap issues began to set in against the Spartans. Offensive drives throughout the half were plagued by snaps that soared over the heads of their intended targets. Union’s offense struggled to get anything going.

This proved to be extra disheartening because the Union defense settled in and kept the Rebels offense from finding the end zone throughout the entire second half.

The lone score of the second half came with 3:08 left in the third quarter when yet another high snap rolled into the end zone. Attempting to prevent a touchdown, the Spartan player fell on the ball to limit the score to a safety, pushing the score to the final tally of 23-6.

Union did muster up one final scoring opportunity late in the game, however, North Duplin stood tall and came up with a goal line stand at their own 3-yard line to preserve the 23-6 lead with 2:19 left in the game.

With the loss, Union drops to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They return to action on Friday when they host Rosewood, who is coming off a big win against previously unbeaten Lakewood.

Union’s Emari Carter pulls the North Duplin ball carrier down from behind as Nate Braddy closes in to deliver the hit. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UHS-Emari-Carter-and-Nate-Braddy.jpg Union’s Emari Carter pulls the North Duplin ball carrier down from behind as Nate Braddy closes in to deliver the hit. Union’s Travone Robinson sprints up the sideline en route to his 49-yard touchdown run during Friday’s loss at North Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UHS-Travone-Robinson.jpg Union’s Travone Robinson sprints up the sideline en route to his 49-yard touchdown run during Friday’s loss at North Duplin. Union’s Vance King stiff-arms a would-be North Duplin tackler as he looks toturn upfield on the outside corner. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UHS-Vance-King.jpg Union’s Vance King stiff-arms a would-be North Duplin tackler as he looks toturn upfield on the outside corner.

Miscues thwart Union comeback attempt

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]