Clinton thwarts rally, wins

The Dark Horses found their fourth straight win this past Friday night on the road against Goldsboro. Facing a team Clinton’s coach called probably the most athletic the Horses have seen all year, Clinton managed to fight off a second half comeback to best the Cougars, 37-28.

Staving off a comeback is the essence of what the Horses had to do to come out on top. The game went from a one-sided blowout in favor of Clinton, to a second half turnaround by Goldsboro. The second half, assisted by moving the chains through the air, almost saw the Horses big lead diminish.

Coming out of the break ahead 31-7, it seemed like the Horses were on cruise control and making pace to easily wrap this one up. Then it all started to work for the Cougars. Between the desperation of trailing big and virtually having no running game, thanks to a stout Clinton defense, Goldsboro began to put the ball in the air.

Cougars senior quarterback, Brody Morton, had his number called and was dialed in as he started picking apart the Clinton secondary. Goldsboro’s athleticism came into play here as well, having the bigger and taller receivers, they made big time catches on multiple highly contested pass attempts. Before long, the home team found themselves back in the end zone, where they had only been once before all game long.

This ignited the defense and finally forced a Clinton punt, then Morton went back to work. Marching down the field with a couple more long passes, a once 24-point lead dwindled down to only 10 after back-to-back touchdowns by the Cougars. Clinton didn’t take that score laying down, though, as they put the axe to the Cougars comeback on the next drive.

The following drive was an all Dark Horses affair when they marched down the field, seemingly unstoppable on the ground. They had no trouble moving the ball and eventually found the end zone for the score, the only one they managed in the second half.

The score pushed the lead back up to 16 points after a failed two-point conversion. Morton and the Cougars would find the end zone again before it was over and threaten to get the ball back with a chance to tie up the game.

On the final drive, the Cougars had Clinton stopped, forcing a fourth down punting situation that would’ve given them the ball back. Thanks to a sly punt formation, that had plenty of shifting and moving before the snap, Goldsboro jumped offside twice in a row. This led to a Horses’ first down, which allowed them to take a knee to close it out, 37-28.

Ultimately, it was Clinton’s first half dominance that drove them to the win. There was basically no part of the Dark Horses’ game that wasn’t going their way. Running, defense, special teams and even passing — something they don’t do a lot — was all working in Clinton’s favor. Aside from the late second quarter touchdown that came through early signs of the passing game for the Cougars, the Horses played a nearly flawless first half.

Turnovers on the Clinton side also hurt them in the second half, things head coach Cory Johnson touched on after the game.

“They really pushed us in the second half. Goldsboro is a really good football team and probably the most athletic one we will face all year. Their coaches did a great coaching job so just hats off to them; they played a great game,” Johnson said.

“As for us, I thought we really had a great week of practice leading up to this game and I thought we continued to get 1 percent better. But, we need to cut down on our turnovers and be better at getting off the field on third down, which is something we’ve been good at all year,” Johnson continued. “This was the first team to really keep us from doing that. Being able to get off the field on third downs can be the difference between winning and losing.”

With another win secured for the Dark Horses they advance to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 in the conference. They’ll be back in action again this Friday when they play host to the Spring Creek Gators.

“Like I’ve said all season, the focus is on us and getting better. If we cut down on our turnovers and get off the field on third downs we’ll continue to play well. Hats off to Goldsboro; they didn’t quit and really made us work for this one.”

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

