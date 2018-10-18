Lakewood edges Union

A tussle for the ball ensues as Union’s Kevin Smith tries to steal the ball from Lakewood’s Isai Rosales. -

As they prepare for the final stretch of the 2018 season, Lakewood’s varsity soccer team notched their second win of the season against the Spartans of Union High School.

Opening early with four shots on goal for Lakewood, the Leopards were attacking the Spartan defense at rapid pace This aggressiveness paid off for Lakewood when Leopards Deris Morales, the sole scorer for Lakewood, found the goal at minute 27 to put his team up 1-0 over the visiting Spartans. The early Lakewood goal seemed durable until, with only two minutes left in the first half, Union’s Rodriguez scored to tie the game at 1-1.

That score held as the two teams ended the first half deadlocked at 1-1.

After the ten minute break in action, much like the first period, Lakewood went on offense early. Seven minutes into the second period, Morales found the back of the goal to break the 1-1 knot as Lakewood now held a 2-1 lead with 33 minutes left in regulation. It would be up to Mauricio Gaspar, the Leopards goalkeeper, and his defense to keep the scoreboard unchanged.

The Spartans had their chances, but their best opportunity to score the equalizer came on a direct free kick with seven minutes to go. The score was prevented by Gaspar who scooped it up and booted it away, looking to lock down the victory. The Leopards continued solid defensive play, holding Union scoreless over the last five minutes to secure the 2-1 Lakewood victory.

After the game, Spartans head coach David Ameen wasn’t too discouraged, despite his team’s loss.

“A bunch of our guys stepped up and started playing positions they aren’t used to playing, and they did it pretty effectively. Good looks were there tonight, but we need to work on winning the 50-50 balls. Once we do that, we’ll have a few more opportunities towards the end of the season.”

Over on the Lakewood side, head coach Evert Cruz was a little more direct in how his team pulled out the win.

“We were successful because we communicated and decreased our mistakes,” said Cruz.

With the win, the Leopards improve to 2-10 overall and 2-4 in the Carolina 1A Conference. Lakewood seeks to make it two wins in a row with a Wednesday road match against the Wildcats of Hobbton High School, who stand at 10-5-1 on the year.

For Union, they are 2-4 overall and are scheduled to play host to Neuse Charter on Wednesday.

A tussle for the ball ensues as Union’s Kevin Smith tries to steal the ball from Lakewood’s Isai Rosales. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-soccer.jpg A tussle for the ball ensues as Union’s Kevin Smith tries to steal the ball from Lakewood’s Isai Rosales.

Leopards defeat Spartans, 2-1

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]