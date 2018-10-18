Clinton blanks Spring Creek

Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford in a previous match. -

After picking up a huge conference in on Friday against conference-leading East Duplin, the Lady Dark Horses continued to dominate the court on Monday night, easily blowing past the Gators of Spring Creek as Clinton celebrated senior night. The contest was never close as it was an all Horses affair, the final 3-0.

It was business as usual for the Horses, getting yet another straight-sets win. They were able to completely overwhelm the visiting Lady Gators, with the only noticeable glitch in an otherwise dominant performance being their passing.

“Tonight was Senior Night so it was good to get this win,” Clinton head coach Jennifer Edgerton shared. “Although, our passing wasn’t the best I’ve seen.”

Equally impressive is the fact they cleaned house without their standout setter, Britt Thornton, who was out due to a knee injury. Luckily for the Lady Horses, they had plenty of help from one of the JV captains, Mackenzie Carr, who was moved up to step in for Thornton.

“I’ve got to give props to Mackenzie; I pulled her up from the JV for this game and she really helped us out. She did a really great job and played well, especially with how we were passing,” Edgerton said.

Less than adequate passing aside, Clinton went to work immediately as not a single set was close or hardly challenging for the home team. The only competitive set was the opening one where Clinton still easily came out on top 25-15, taking even more commanding wins in the following sets 25-10 and 25-7.

Addie Sessoms led the attack for Clinton with seven kills, Jasmine Ford and Kimberly Huffman followed close behind with six and four kills.

With their recent wins, including their 3-0 shut out over East Duplin, the Dark Horses improve to 14-4 overall and 8-3 in the conference.

Also of note are the Lady JV Horses, who are now in first place and have clinched the conference outright. They now sit at 15-2 overall which they reached after doling out a 2-0 defeat, easily taking both sets 25-4 and 25-7.

Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford in a previous match. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_Britt-Thornton-Jasmine-Ford.jpg Clinton’s Britt Thornton sets up a kill attempt for Jasmine Ford in a previous match.

Lady Horses defeat Gators in straight sets, 3-0

Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]