CHS cruises over Bulldogs, 6-0

The Clinton Dark Horses men’s soccer team continued to show why they hold the number one spot in the East Central 2A Conference on Tuesday night. Clinton made quick work of the Bulldogs from Wallace-Rose Hill, defending their home turf with a sound 6-0 shellacking of the visitors.

With a stellar first half performance, the Dark Horses had all but wrapped the game up as they took a whopping 5-0 lead at the half as Clinton marched up and down the field, nearly unstoppable.

They played a near flawless game where every aspect of their play was as spot on as it could be. The Horses’ ball movement helped them control the entire field just about all night. Their touches were accurate and Clinton’s overall execution of the their gameplan went unhindered as they served up another shutout.

“I thought we played really well,” said assistant coach Adam Smith. “All the practice we put in to everything we did on the field tonight showed how hard these guys work.”

Goal scoring was spread all around for the Dark Horses, each one scored by a different jersey number. Parker Norris, Peter Darden, Reid Taylor, Will Harris, Patrick Beraza and Manuel Murrillo all put the ball in the net. The assists came compliments of Norris, with two, and Taylor, Jared Stephenson, Kyle Reeves and Connor King with one apiece.

“This was a big win for us, our season and our program. Hopefully we can keep playing well and keep things rolling like they are now as we prepare to take our season toward the playoffs,” Smith concluded.

Clinton was set to travel Wednesday to take on the Gators of Spring Creek, where they were to put their 15-1 record (7-1 conference) on the line again.

The JV Dark Horses also tangled with Wallace Tuesday and came away with a 2-1 win to keep their undefeated streak alive and improve to 9-0-1 on the season.

Clinton’s Jared Stephenson beats his man to the ball as he makes his way towards the net. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_CHS-Jared-Stephenson-MH.jpg Clinton’s Jared Stephenson beats his man to the ball as he makes his way towards the net. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s Peter Darden with the soft touch. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_CHS-Peter-Darden-MC.jpg Clinton’s Peter Darden with the soft touch. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Reid Taylor goes airborne with the Wallace keeper. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_CHS-Reid-Taylor-MC.jpg Clinton’s Reid Taylor goes airborne with the Wallace keeper. Mike Carter | For the Independent

Clinton scores five first half goals en route to win

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

