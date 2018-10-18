Midway collapses against E. Duplin

Daron Barefoot|Sampson Independent Midway’s Gianfranco Lopez takes control and looks to turn up field during Tuesday’s matchup. -

Needing a win to stay in the hunt for postseason play, the Midway Raiders soccer team welcomed the East Duplin Panthers into Spivey’s Corner on Tuesday night. What started as a great game that saw a solid performance by the Raiders, who took a 3-2 halftime lead, quickly dissolved into controversy and emotions as the game slipped away and ended in favor of the Panthers, 6-3.

The first several minutes of the game was back and forth as the teams worked to establish their footing. Action went up and down the field before the scoring got started.

Midway was the first team to strike as they tallied a goal with 25:01 on the clock in the first half. Josue Perez rocketed a shot just passed the diving goal keeper for the 1-0 lead.

The new deficit seemed to jolt the Panthers as they went on the assault offensively. Midway staved off one shot on goal as East Duplin crashed the net but with 15:35 left in the period, the Panthers managed to get one in, tying the game up at 1-1.

Midway, though, answered right back.

The Raiders were on the scoreboard once again, pushing the score to 2-1, when Luis Acosta-Espino notched a goal with 13:42 left in the half.

Like clockwork, however, East Duplin responded. The Panthers tied the game back up with 5:30 left in the opening half.

Just like earlier, Midway reclaimed the lead, this time in less than 30 seconds.

Garrett Butler scored a goal of his own with 5:03 left in the half to give the Raiders a lead that would carry until halftime.

The second half, though, was a completely different story.

It took less than four minutes for East Duplin to tie the game back up at the start of the second half. With 36:01 left in the game, the Panthers made it 3-3 to put pressure back on Midway.

That lead held for nearly 20 minutes until the Panthers notched another goal to take a 4-3 lead with 19:12 left.

As action carried on, frustrations began to mount on both sides as questionable no-calls resulted in teams gaining up the upper hand. The game was quickly becoming more and more physical as obvious pushing and shoving was left uncalled.

By the time the clock reached 0:00, East Duplin had scored twice more to push the final tally to 6-3.

After the game, Midway coach James O’Brien told his players that he was proud of them and they had done nothing wrong. He was proud of their effort but that they couldn’t allow calls and no calls to dictate how they play the game.

“The scoreboard is not indicative of how hard these guys played tonight,” O’Brien said. “Injuries continue to plague us so going forward we’re going to have to find a way to step up,” he concluded.

With the loss, Midway falls to 7-5-2 overall and 2-5 in the East Central Conference.

They were back in action on Wednesday against James Kenan on Wednesday and Wallace-Rose Hill on Thursday.

Raiders surrender halftime lead, lose 6-3

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

