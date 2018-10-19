Hobbton edges Lakewood, 1-0

Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Urial Cruz sends the ball downfield. He scored the only goal in the match. - David Johnson | Sampson Independent Lakewood’s Isai Rosales battles with Jared Sanchez (10) and Yahir Montes for the ball from the wing. -

In a tight soccer match, both offensively and defensively, the Hobbton Wildcats outlasted the Lakewood Leopards in Carolina 1A Conference action on Wednesday afternoon, taking a 1-0 victory.

Hobbton’s Uriel Cruz got the only goal about midway through the first half on a kick from the wing that slipped in front of the goal and hit the opposite back corner. Keller Castillo was credited with the assist on the goal.

“I thought we played good,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “I know the score doesn’t show how good I thought we played. It felt like it was a tighter game but we were really good at moving the ball quickly. When we created our chances, we just didn’t put them away. We hit the post a couple of times so we need to work on putting the ball away when we get those chances.”

The Wildcats controlled the ball the first half with Jacobs remarking, “I thought we were the most dominate team, possession wise. Sometimes you have useless possessions and I thought we had a bit of that. We just weren’t going forward enough,” he concluded.

With the win, the Wildcats are 11-5-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play. With the loss, Lakewood is now 2-10 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

It’s a busy week for both teams next week. Hobbton will play at Midway on Monday before hosting Neuse Charter on Wednesday and Union on Thursday. Lakewood will be on the road at Rosewood on Monday, Princeton on Wednesday and North Duplin on Thursday.

Wildcats hang on for win over Leopards