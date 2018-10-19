Union topples Neuse Charter

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent In a previous game, Alex Hernandez pushes the ball down the field to create some offense for Union. -

Last week, Union and Neuse Charter couldn’t decide a winner except through a shootout which the home team Cougars won, 5-3. This week, however, Union wanted revenge and the Spartans were able to secure it after outlasting Neuse Charter for their third win of the season.

With the close loss to Neuse Charter in mind, the Spartans didn’t waste any time to get their revenge party on.

Seven minutes in, senior Mayko Gomez, put it in the goal for the Spartans, giving Union the early 1-0 lead at minute 33.

While having good opportunities, Union couldn’t score. Union’s Grandos, though, changed that when with nine minutes left in the first period, when he found the goal and grew the Spartans edge, 2-0.

Neuse Charter then fell victim to the all too common “offside penalty,” erasing what would’ve been their first score of the game. A mere five minutes after Grandos’ goal, sophomore Marvin Dubon came up clutch, ballooning his team’s lead to 3-0 with just minutes to go until the half.

Fueled by an offensive explosion toward the end of the first half, Union sported a 3-0 advantage over Neuse Charter at the break.

Just one minute into the second period, Gomez had only the goalkeeper to beat when he scored his second goal of the game, increasing the Spartan lead.

Now down 4-0, the Cougars couldn’t find an answer to the ballooning Union advantage. A 5-0 lead in hand, the Spartans shifted to defense, holding Neuse Charter scoreless until the Cougars found the goal for the first time, trimming a 5-0 deficit down to 5-1. Union responded in kind, however, when Hernandez got the fast break and made it a five goal Spartan lead once again at 6-1. Neuse Charter, though, found some positive momentum to head back to Smithfield with when Ferguson caught the Union keeper in a bind with 33 seconds left to make it 6-2.

“Tonight, my team became the team I knew I had,” said Union coach David Ameen following his team’s 6-2 victory over Neuse Charter. “We lost to this team in a shootout a week ago, but minor adjustments here and there seemed to have paid off here tonight. Union clicked tonight.”

Union, with the victory, moves to just one game below .500, standing at 3-4 on the year. The Spartans will be back in action on Thursday, hosting the Rebels of North Duplin High School.

In a previous game, Alex Hernandez pushes the ball down the field to create some offense for Union. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UHS-Alex-Hernandez.jpg In a previous game, Alex Hernandez pushes the ball down the field to create some offense for Union. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Spartans avenge shootout loss with 6-2 win

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]