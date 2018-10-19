Gridiron Preview: Week 9

Welcome back to Football Friday, Sampson County sports fans! Once again, all local teams are back in action on this Friday night with two area teams being featured in our Dubose Strapping Game of the Week. Some interesting games are set to take place tonight so let’s go ahead and dive in and take a look.

Union vs Rosewood

When looking at these two teams, there’s definitely quite the disparity between them. For Rosewood, the Eagles are 5-1 overall and are flying pretty high after toppling previously unbeaten Lakewood last week, 43-13. That outcome was certainly unexpected and helps give credit to how legit this Rosewood team is. For the Spartans, they continue to go backwards in the win/loss ratio as they enter this contest riding a three game losing streak and sit 2-4 overall. Unfortunately for Union, tonight’s matchup is a troublesome one. Rosewood pretty much scored at will over the Leopards while also holding them to just 13 points after they’d been averaging over 29 points per game. Union has also been struggling in putting their offense and defense together. Against Princeton, the potential was there to score with the Bulldogs, but the Spartans failed to do so and in turn failed to keep their opponent out of the end zone. Against North Duplin last week, Union was very much in the game against the Rebels, but the Spartans couldn’t get their offense and their defense to sync up at the same time, allowing North Duplin to slip by. Union certainly has the pieces to compete, but can they get all three units — offense, defense, and special teams — on the same page at the same time to do so? We’ll find out tonight. Game time at Union is set for 7 p.m.

Midway at East Duplin

To put it lightly, Midway is struggling. The Raiders are riding a four-game losing streak and their game tonight against East Duplin has all the possibilities to make it five. Midway, though, does have all the ingredients in place to be a competitive team – in fact, they’ve already proven to be able to do so. Last weeks rollicking at Wallace-Rose Hill is certainly the outlier of Midway’s season as the Raiders were shut out for the first time all year while also surrendering their biggest score all season. Truth be told, the Bulldogs really could have scored all they wanted as they displayed a high-powered offense that Midway just didn’t have an answer for. In all of their previous games, however, Midway fought. Even in their 50-8 loss to Clinton, the Raiders competed well. That final score seems to take away from the fact that that score was actually tied at 0-0 after the first quarter. Clinton, though, caught fire and took advantage of some Midway miscues to pull away for the win. Again against James Kenan, Princeton, and Lakewood — those were all games that Midway competed in but the Raiders just couldn’t get over the hurdles. Their defense just couldn’t stop Lakewood and Princeton at critical junctures and against JK, turnovers proved to be costly. If Midway can clean their game up, they can certainly be competitive down the final stretch of the season. That stretch begins tonight. Can the Raiders dig deep and find it within themselves to produce a flawless game and pull the surprise against the Panthers? We’ll know soon enough! Game time at East Duplin is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Spring Creek

Honestly, this one will probably get ugly. There’s no sugarcoating it — and believe me, I’m trying — but Spring Creek has just not been a football threat in years and that fact continues this season. The Gators are scoreless in conference play and have already absorbed big losses to East Duplin (55-0), Wallace-Rose Hill (60-0) and James Kenan (62-0). Truthfully, barring divine intervention, the Dark Horses will likely score just as many as these teams did and should improve their overall and conference record, setting up a huge matchup next week against Wallace-Rose Hill. Game time at Clinton is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells at Wake Christian

I seriously feel badly for the Harrells Football team. They are clearly a very good team and, in my opinion, are much better than their 3-3 record would have you think. I hate to speculate on the “what-could-have-beens,” but realistically the Crusaders are a 5-1 team if not for some late game heartbreak against Carrboro and North Wake. You have to give credit to Jason Arnette, though. Harrells finished 5-7 last season but the team has already made big steps in the right direction and are already vastly improved. That said, though, there’s still plenty of action in front of Harrells as Wake Christian now stands ready to shake things up. The Bulldogs defeated the Crusaders 33-0 last season but, honestly, that’s nowhere near the outcome I’m expecting. Even though WCA comes in at 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play, this game should be a great matchup. Riding a little momentum from home field advantage, Wake Christian could present quite the matchup for Harrells. The Crusaders, though, will be hungry to get back into the win column following last week’s heartbreaker. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Lakewood vs Hobbton (Game of the Week)

It’s been a while since two teams from within the county have gone head-to-head but that streak finally comes to an end tonight when Hobbton travels over to Lakewood for a Sampson County Showdown. You really have to give credit to Joe Salas and his Wildcats — though there is still plenty of room for improvement, Hobbton has already made up some ground in winning three games this season. Compared to previous seasons, that’s already a success. The Carolina 1A Conference, however, has proven to be a tough football conference this season. Hobbton has already met up with the top teams of the conference (Rosewood and Princeton) but are now set to battle with another team in the mix, the Lakewood Leopards. With the Leopards’ loss to Rosewood last week, this game has certainly become more interesting. Lakewood is clearly the better team and will certainly be thirsty for a win following their first loss, but Hobbton could be jolted enough, particularly with playing a county foe, to come in and really compete. At the end of the night, Lakewood will likely come out on top, but Hobbton could keep it close. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Catch the full rundown and coaches’ reactions from our Game of the Week between Hobbton and Lakewood in this weekend’s edition, along with scores from all area games. Full stories from the rest of the slate will come on Tuesday.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

