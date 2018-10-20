Midway, East Duplin set for tiebreaker

Midway’s Caitlyn Holland leaps for a kill on Thursday night against East Duplin. - Midway’s Erin Barefoot jabs the ball back over the net. -

Entering the week, Midway’s girls volleyball team knew they needed to win out in order to force a tiebreaker game with East Duplin to decide who is champions of the East Central 2A Conference. Facing several games across much of the week, the Lady Raiders had their work cut out for them.

Facing off against James Kenan, Spring Creek, Wallace-Rose Hill, and Goldsboro, Midway couldn’t allow themselves to get tripped up against inferior teams.

Beginning with Spring Creek on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders took down the Lady Gators in straight sets to get things headed in the right direction.

In that game, Midway defeated their opponent 25-10, 25-16, and 25-11.

There was no rest for the Lady Raiders as they were right back in action on Wednesday, celebrating Senior Night against Wallace-Rose Hill. In that game Midway celebrated seniors Alyssa Wrench, Erin Barefoot, Karlee Martin, and Alexis Jackson while also celebrating an impressive dismantling of the Lady Bulldogs. Midway once again won in straight sets, toppling Wallace 25-7, 27-10, and 25-13.

In that game, Wrench led with nine serve points, six aces, and seven kills, while Barefoot had two blocks, and Caitlyn Holland had seven assists and three digs. Jackson and Martin contributed 10 and nine service points, respectively.

Midway’s final game of the week came against Goldsboro, who presented the Lady Raiders biggest threat. It was a pink out game in Spivey’s Corner as both teams honored Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Midway again came out on top, taking yet another 3-0 win to set up the all important duel with the Lady Panthers on Saturday.

Scores for Thursday’s game was 25-20, 25-14, and 25-15.

Leading the charge in Thursday’s game was Wrench with 10 kills, five digs, three blocks, and an assist. Holland had 12 assists, nine kills, and three digs. Jackson also contributed two nice blocks for the Lady Raiders.

“We were worried about playing so many games back-to-back in a week but it ended but being good for the girls,” commented Midway head coach, Brandy Wrench. “They stayed focused and knew their job to get the wins. I think having Senior Night and Pink Out games this week helped hype the girls up.”

“East Duplin came out tonight which allowed us coaches to talk and both of us know this next game is going to be a great game. Our girls are looking forward to this game and it’s going to be exciting and intense all at the same time. Limiting controllable errors will be the key to this game,” Wrench concluded.

With all four wins this week, Midway is now 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the conference.

Game time today against East Duplin is at 4:30 and will be held at Clinton High School, a neutral site, to determine the winners of the East Central Conference as well as who will get the higher seed in the state playoffs, which are set to begin next week.

