North Duplin blanks Union

Three games in four days was on the menu for the Union Spartans this week. After facing off against Lakewood, Neuse Charter, and North Duplin, they finished up 1-2 during that three game stretch, ending the week on a 5-0 loss at the hands of the Rebels.

Facing North Duplin on Thursday, Union just simply couldn’t muster any offense in the first period, giving up two goals to the visiting Rebels who took a 2-0 advantage into the break.

Coming out of the break, the Spartans defense splintered, giving up the third goal of the match only two and a half minutes into the second period.

Fastbreaks ruled the day for North Duplin who capitalized again with 39 minutes left in contention as the Rebels found the back of the goal, solidifying the North Duplin lead.

The Rebels had another great shot on goal opportunity with 27 minutes left in the game, but the ball sailed just high enough to miss it’s mark.

Needing offense quickly, Union made a goal keeper change as they elected to bring in Mayko Gomez to guard the net. Shortly thereafter, North Duplin scored its final goal of the game to essentially lock in the Rebels win.

“You could tell tonight was our third game this week,” said Union head coach David Ameen following the loss to North Duplin. “We suffered some minor tweaks and bruises throughout the week that were exacerbated throughout this three game stretch. I can’t pinpoint to any one thing that we weren’t doing well, except not giving it our all tonight.”

Union falls back to 3-5 after the loss to North Duplin. The Rebels, however, improve to 5-8 on the year. The Spartans will go on the road to face the Rebels once again on Monday. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Union’s David Granado boots the ball back to his supporting offense. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_UHS-David-Granado.jpg Union’s David Granado boots the ball back to his supporting offense. Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent

Rebels hand Spartans 5-0 loss

Justin Lucas Sports Writer

