Harrells rebounds at Wake Christian

The Harrells Crusaders travelled up to Wake Christian Academy on Friday night as they stepped back into Big East Conference football play. A week after suffering a heartbreaking loss, the Crusaders rumbled back into the win column as they defeated the Bulldogs, 35-21.

Wake Christian struck first as the Bulldogs scored on their first drive of the game. Angelo Donato ran it in from 10 yards out to make it 6-0, followed by the extra point by Connor Gecewicz to make it 7-0.

The Crusaders, though, answered right back when Jack Laslo, who’s been one of the keys to Harrells this season, sprinted in from the 4-yard line. Will DeAndrade converted the PAT to knot things up, 7-7.

The Crusaders forced a three-and-out on the ensuing Wake Christian drive and took back over on a new set of downs.

With Harrells back on offense, Mar’chris Jackson took it 38 yards for the go-ahead touchdown to make it 13-7. With the DeAndrade PAT, Harrells was out in front 14-7.

That score would hold as the action shifted to the second quarter.

In the second quarter, Wake Christian answered to tie things back up. Donato scored his second touchdown of the game, this time from nine yards out, and Gecewicz converted the PAT to make it 14-14.

The Crusaders, who scored on both of their first two possessions, made it three-for-three.

Tyshon Newkirk capped of the Harrells drive with a 27 yard touchdown run to put the Crusaders back out in front. DeAndrade, who was dialed in all night, converted the PAT to make it 21-14.

Harrells preserved that lead before halftime after Shahmeek Darby shut down a Wake Christian drive with a big fourth down sack to give the ball back to the Crusaders.

Out of the halftime break, Shahmeek Darby capped off the opening drive for the Crusaders, running it in from seven yards out to make it 28-14.

That score carried over to the fourth quarter as neither team tallied anymore points in the third.

In the fourth quarter, Ashton Smith came up with a big defensive play to set Harrells back up in scoring position. Smith intercepted the Wake Christian, setting the Crusaders up on the Bulldogs 40.

Darby notched another score in the fourth quarter when he ran it in from 13 yards out. After the PAT, Harrells was in full control at 35-14.

Wake Christian did strike once more as Donato scored from a yard out but it was too little too late as the Crusaders held on for the 35-21 win.

Leading the charge for Harrells was Darby with 128 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries. Newkirk also hit the century mark with 100 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. Jackson tallied 66 yards and touchdown while Laslo chipped in 39 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, Harrells improves to 4-3 overall and 3-1 in conference play. They wrap up regular season play this Friday at home with a matchup against Ravenscroft who enters the contest at 4-5 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

Crusaders top Bulldogs, 35-21

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

