Rosewood shuts down Union

The Rosewood Eagles travelled down to Union on Friday night as the Spartans celebrated both Homecoming and Senior Night. A week after spoiling Lakewood’s hopes of an undefeated season, the Eagles also spoiled the Spartans Homecoming and Senior Night with a 34-0 win.

For most of the first half, the two teams played a defensive game.

The Spartans had their chances, much like they have all season. The Spartans had taken the ball at the Rosewood 38-yard line and were threatening to score only to lose a fumble at the 1-yard line late in the first quarter which ended with Rosewood taking over on offense in the same spot.

Then, the Eagles fumbled with the Spartans recovering at the Eagles 24-yard line. Issac Underwood then bust through the Eagles defense for an 11-yard score only to have it called back on a penalty. From there, they gave the ball up on downs.

Rosewood then scored with only 30 seconds left in the first half. With the PAT, they took a 7-0 lead into the break.

Out of the break, Rosewood got the second half kickoff and quickly scored to go up 14-0. Then, the Spartans fumbled the ensuing kickoff giving the Eagles the ball back on the Spartan 37-yard line. The Eagles scored again a couple of minutes later to go up 20-0 when the PAT kick was wide.

The Spartans turned the ball around but didn’t get much going. After taking over once again, the Eagles tallied another score 48 seconds into the final period to go up 27-0.

The rest of the game was all Eagles who scored once more with 5:48 left in the game to go up 34-0 where that would be the final score.

“We beat ourselves tonight,” commented Union head coach Doug Burley. “We’ve got to stop letting other teams get in our head. They are a good football team but not a 34-0 team. Our kids have got to show some self discipline. We just beat ourselves.”

With the loss, the Spartans are now 2-6 overall and o-4 in Carolina 1A Conference play. They are slated to travel up to Hobbton on Friday night as the Wildcats celebrate Homecoming.

Union's Issac Underwood gets away from an Eagle defender and scored only to have nullified on a penalty. Union's Vance King tries to get good yardage before an Eagle defender stops him.

Eagles soar in 34-0 win over Spartans

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

