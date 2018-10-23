East Duplin overpowers Midway

Midway’s Carson Calcutt drops back for a pass attempt during Friday’s game at East Duplin. - Midway’s Jaden Covington leaps for a pass completion during Friday’s game at East Duplin. - Midway’s Jaden Covington completes the pass during Friday’s game at East Duplin. - Midway’s Ty McLean returns the ball up the sideline following his interception during Friday’s game at East Duplin. - -

In another tough East Central 2A Conference football matchup, the Midway Raiders travelled down take on the East Duplin Panthers on Friday night. As has been the story for the duration of the season, the Raiders defense just didn’t have the answers to the Panthers offense as they took another big loss, 55-12.

After the opening coin flip, it was decided that East Duplin would get first possession. After a pooch kick, the Panthers set up shop on their own 46-yard line to get the game started.

The Panthers made some noise on their first play from scrimmage, going 23 yards on a rush to put themselves already in striking distance at the Raider 31-yard line. A few plays later, they were in for the touchdown on a short scamper to go up 6-0, pending the extra point. The PAT was good, and with 9:28 left on the clock in the first quarter, East Duplin led 7-0.

Turnovers, missed opportunities, and miscues plagued Midway for much of the night, the first of which reared its ugly head on the Raiders first drive.

After taking over on their own 23-yard line, the Midway advanced the ball out their 35-yard line where a fumble cut their drive short.

The Panthers were unable to cash in on the opportunity, though, as they coughed up a turnover of their own. Midway’s Ty McLean intercepted a pass near the goal line and returned it the 23-yard line where Midway took over.

Trailing 7-0, the Raiders strung together a promising drive that looked to yield points as Midway had crossed midfield and was deep in Panther territory. But, the turnover bug struck again. Another fumble lost by the Raiders all the way down at the East Duplin 13-yard line dashed any momentum they had worked to build.

With action transitioning to the second quarter, that fact was about to be obvious.

With 10:54 on the clock in quarter number two, Laquan Brown capped off an 87-yard drive as Brown ran the final seven yards for another score. With the PAT, Midway trailed 14-0.

Midway’s third possession of the game also looked promising as the Raiders again had driven deep into East Duplin territory. The end result, though, was similar to the previous two drives. Facing fourth down, Carson Calcutt fired a pass toward the end zone where a host of Panthers defenders were in coverage. The pass was intercepted, resulting in Midway’s third turnover of the game as East Duplin took over.

After a long Panthers drive down to the Midway 33-yard line, the Raiders defense stood tall as they forced a fourth down stop to take back over on offense.

With 3:22 left in the first half, the Raiders set up shop, seeking to punt an end to their turnover woes and try to chip into their 14-0 deficit. That plan didn’t come to fruition, though, as Midway was held to three-and-out to give East Duplin another chance to extend their lead before the break.

It took just two plays for the Panthers to do just that. The first play of the drive was a 49-yard run deep into Midway territory.

On the next play, Brendan Stanton finished the drive off with a 20-yard scamper for the score. The PAT was good and with 2:08 left East Duplin led 21-0.

They still weren’t done.

The Panthers had one more offensive drive before the end of the half with all zeros on the clock, Ty Jenkins launched a 34-yard pass toward the end zone. The Midway defender jumped up to knock the pass down but he was too early as the ball sailed over his head and right into the awaiting breadbasket of Derrick Wooley for the score.

After the PAT, the East Duplin lead had swelled to 28-0 for the halftime break.

After halftime, the Panthers kicked off the second half hungry for more.

East Duplin attempted – and converted – a surprise onside kick attempt to the give them possession at midfield.

Looking to drive the final nail in the coffin, the Panthers quickly drove the field and scored on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Jenkins to Brown. Another successful PAT made it 35-0 with 10:22 left in the third quarter.

On the ensuing drive, Midway finally found a breakthrough. Seemingly out of nowhere, Calcutt and Dante Blue hooked up on a short pass that Blue exploded on for a 76-yard touchdown. Midway opted for a two-point conversion attempt but failed, leaving the score at 35-6.

East Duplin remained relentless, seemingly aiming for the 42-point mercy rule threshold.

With 6:02 left in the quarter, the Panthers found paydirt again on a 13-yard Diamonte Dixon run. The PAT pushed the margin to 42-6.

Later in the quarter, the Panthers finally reached the continuous running-clock mark when Brady Johnson scampered 53-yards for a score. This time, the PAT missed to the left as the score stood 48-6.

Calcutt scored one more time for Midway with 10:00 left in the game on an 8-yard touchdown to make it 48-12.

Then, with time running out, East Duplin picked up one final score when Keyon McClarin scored on a short run to make it 55-12.

Leading Midway offensively was Deantae Byrd with 78 yards on 17 rushing attempts. Blue had four catches for 103 yards and a touchdown while Calcutta went 10 for 17 in passing for 219 yards and touchdown. He also had the one rushing score.

On defense, Cam Calcutt had nine tackles for Midway.

With the loss, Midway falls to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference. They are off this Friday then will complete a three-game road trip at Goldsboro on Nov. 2.

Midway’s Carson Calcutt drops back for a pass attempt during Friday’s game at East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MHS-Carson-Calcutt-1.jpg Midway’s Carson Calcutt drops back for a pass attempt during Friday’s game at East Duplin. Midway’s Jaden Covington leaps for a pass completion during Friday’s game at East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MHS-Jaden-Covington-2.jpg Midway’s Jaden Covington leaps for a pass completion during Friday’s game at East Duplin. Midway’s Jaden Covington completes the pass during Friday’s game at East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MHS-Jaden-Covington.jpg Midway’s Jaden Covington completes the pass during Friday’s game at East Duplin. Midway’s Ty McLean returns the ball up the sideline following his interception during Friday’s game at East Duplin. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MHS-Ty-McLean.jpg Midway’s Ty McLean returns the ball up the sideline following his interception during Friday’s game at East Duplin.

Defensive struggles continue as Raiders drop fifth straight

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]