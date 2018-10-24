Midway ekes past Hobbton

Hobbton’s Francisco Rosas and Midway’s Gianfranco Lopez battle for possession - Midway’s Alex Navarro dribbles the ball as Hobbton’s Milton Cinto slides in to knock the ball away. -

Midway and Hobbton renewed an old Sampson County Rivalry on Monday night, this time out on the soccer field. Earlier in the season, the Raiders bested the Wildcats over at Hobbton, 2-0, but this time in Spivey’s Corner, the contest would be a little more thrilling. Much like the first meeting, this game was a low-scoring affair that saw Midway eke out a 2-1 win.

The first match unfolded as a defensive battle. Midway did tally one of its two goals before the halftime intermission, but overall, the contest was a back and forth fight that saw neither team able to gain an edge.

That didn’t look to be the case early on when Midway’s Garrett Butler and Arturo Mejia-Ruiz crashed the Hobbton goal. Butler crashes from the right side, in possession of the ball, while Mejia-Ruiz was crashing from behind on the left. Butler sent the ball toward the goal but it was Mejia-Ruiz who made the connection and sent the ball into the back of the net, giving the Raiders the early 1-0 lead with 35:10 on the clock in the first half.

Midway had a couple of opportunities to extend their lead further in the opening half as a virtual empty-net shot on goal just missed to the right followed by another Butler shot on goal out front that sailed high.

Hobbton, however, also had their share of opportunities. This was especially true when Uriel Cruz fired a direct shot on goal, but Raiders goalkeeper Hasley Paladins made the stop to preserve the 1-0 lead.

That 1-0 lead stood as the teams trotted off the field for halftime.

As action shifted to the second half things were just heating up.

The Wildcats were riding newfound momentum as they battled even harder. They were the clear aggressors for a large stretch of the second period but Hobbton just couldn’t find the back of the net.

A rare shift in the action saw Midway suddenly on the attack as the Raiders closed in on the net. A similar to play to one in the first half that led to a wide-open net saw a Midway shot-on-goal once again miss to the left for the second time.

With the score still standing at 1-0, the Wildcats once again rushed the goal.

Finally, their efforts paid off. A Hobbton shot-on-goal deflected off Palacios’ hands as he was unable to corral the ball. With the ball rolling freely in front of the net, Hobbton’s Francisco Rosas swooped in and sent the ball in the back of the net to tie the game up 1-1 with 25:43 left in the game.

With the score now tied, action picked up quite a bit as both teams were now battling for the tie-breaking score.

Hobbton had the first opportunity to break the tie as a near-breakaway goal was thwarted at the last second by Midway’s Alexis Navarro.

Midway, though, capitalized on their opportunity as Luis Acosta-Espino took an assist from Junior Acosta for the go-ahead goal with 8:09 remaining in the game to put the Raiders back ahead at 2-1.

Still, Hobbton fought and the Wildcats were granted one final opportunity. After a penalty deep in Midway’s zone, the Wildcats were granted a free kick but it deflected out front of the Raiders goal and rolled toward the corner where the Hobbton had two corner opportunities. Those chances also missed as the score would end 2-1 with Midway taking the win.

Goal scorers for Midway were Mejia-Ruiz and Acosta-Espino with one each. Butler and Acosta were credited the assists.

For Hobbton, Rosas recorded the Wildcats lone goal.

After the win, Midway coach James O’Brien credited his team for their win.

“We kept our form and played well together,” O’Brien said. “We are starting to play more aggressively, which is something I hope we continue to do as we finish out the regular season.”

When asked about the playoffs outlook, O’Brien was hopeful.

“We hope hope to make it into the playoffs but we need to make it through these last three games first. We don’t want to count our chickens before they hatch,” he concluded.

A win over Hobbton, who sits atop their own conference undefeated, certainly will help Midway’s chances as focus begins to shift toward postseason play.

With the win, the Raiders put a halt to a 6-game losing streak and improve to 8-7-2 overall and 2-7 in the East Central Conference. They return to action on Wednesday when they host Goldsboro on Senior Night.

For Hobbton, the Raiders drop to 11-6-1 overall and are 8-0 in the Carolina 1A Conference. They, too, will be back in action on Tuesday, hosting Neuse Charter.

