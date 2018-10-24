CHS teams give solid showing at meet

Pictured, from left, are: front row — Elizabeth Coleman, Maegan Lamb and Ella Faison; second row — Cristal Ortiz, Kim Gonzalez, Bailey Spell, Olivia Gillespie, Coach Erasmo Ordonez; and third row — Isaac Rivera, Jackson West, Harrison Williams, Robert Smith, Andrew Usher and Bryan Sotelo. - Pictured, from left, are: Cristal Ortiz, Maegan Lamb, Elizabeth Coleman, Ella Faison, Kim Gonzalez, Olivia Gillespie and Bailey Spell. - Elizabeth Coleman - Erasmo Ordonez - -

The Clinton High School Cross Country teams participated in the 2A East Central Conference Cross Country Meet on Tuesday, Oct 16, at Cabin Lake County Park in Duplin County. Conditions were brutal during the match as the course at Cabin Lake Park is still recovering from the effects of Hurricane Florence.

Girls Cross Country

Even with tough conditions, the ClintonCross Country Girls Team put in a solid performance and secured the 2018 2A East Central Conference Title. Team members included Elizabeth Coleman, Ella Faison, Olivia Gillespie, Maegan Lamb, Cristal Ortiz, Kim Gonzalez and Bailey Spell.

Coleman, a senior, placed first and was named the 2018 2A East Central Conference Runner of the Year.

Coleman has finished first in the conference and been named Conference Runner of the Year for the past four consecutive years. She has set and broken her own school record with a personal best of 19:57.

Coleman, Lamb, Faison, Ortiz and Spell were also all named to the 2A East Central All-Conference Girls Team.

Clinton coach Erasmo Ordonez was named 2A East Central Conference Girls Cross Country Coach of the Year.

Boys Cross Country

Over on the boys side, Isaac Rivera, Robert Smith, Bryan Sotelo, Andrew Usher, Jackson West and Harrison Williams all made up the Clinton Boys Cross Country Team. The Dark Horses placed third in the conference match while Goldsboro claimed the title.

Smith and Sotelo were named to the All-Conference Team.

The Clinton Cross Country team will travel to Wake Med Park in Raleigh for regional competition this Saturday, Oct 27.

Pictured, from left, are: front row — Elizabeth Coleman, Maegan Lamb and Ella Faison; second row — Cristal Ortiz, Kim Gonzalez, Bailey Spell, Olivia Gillespie, Coach Erasmo Ordonez; and third row — Isaac Rivera, Jackson West, Harrison Williams, Robert Smith, Andrew Usher and Bryan Sotelo. Pictured, from left, are: Cristal Ortiz, Maegan Lamb, Elizabeth Coleman, Ella Faison, Kim Gonzalez, Olivia Gillespie and Bailey Spell. Elizabeth Coleman Erasmo Ordonez