Lady Raiders advance

The Midway girls volleyball team kicked off postseason play on Tuesday night, hosting the Trinity Lady Bulldogs in the first round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. The Lady Raiders got all the wanted and then some from the visitors as it took five sets, including an extended set five, for Midway to eke out the 3-2 victory.

The first set went exactly like much of the game would transpire: a hard-fought, nip-and-tuck battle.

Midway opened a 4-1 lead and seemed to be on the verge of pulling away in the first set, but the Lady Bulldogs answered with three straight to make it 4-4. The teams exchanged scores a handful of times before Trinity emerged with an 8-7 lead. That lead grew to 10-7, forcing Midway to a call a timeout.

Out of the timeout, Midway answered to tie the contest up at 12-12 before the two settled settle in, exchanging scores. Back and forth the action went before Midway finally pulled ahead at 18-17 and was able to gain some separation and win the first set, 25-22.

The start of the second set really saw Midway surging, seemingly as if the Lady Raiders had finally hit their groove and was on the cusp of driving the nail in the coffin. Trailing 12-3 and on the cusp of facing a 2-0 deficit, Trinity pulled off some magic. The Lady Bulldogs were suddenly gaining steam as mistakes and errors were mounting for the Lady Raiders. Out of nowhere, this Midway team that had just looked brilliant was all of sudden rattled and stagnant. Not only did Midway lose their 12-3 lead, they lost the entire set as Trinity finished on a 22-6 run to steal the second set, 25-18, and tie the match up at 1-1.

With everyone stunned, action transitioned to the third set where once again the battle was as fierce as could be.

Midway opened up with a 1-0 lead before Trinity moved ahead at 2-1 and the teams then resorted back to exchanging scores. Trailing 7-6, Midway scored four-unanswered to go ahead 10-7 and prompt a timeout by the Lady Bulldogs. They later took their second timeout when Midway gained even more separation, building their lead to 17-12. Though Trinity fought to the end of the set, Midway prevailed at 25-20 to go back ahead 2-1.

Things looked promising in the fourth set when the Lady Raiders opened up a 5-1 lead to force an early 5-1. That lead slowly dissolved, though, as Trinity chipped away until tying things back up at 8-8. Once again, the teams traded the lead until late in the set. Tied up at 17-17, the Lady Bulldogs regained an advantage they wouldn’t relinquish. With every point scored the more fired up their team – and fans – became. They mounted a 5-0 run to go ahead 22-17 and would close out the set 25-19 to force the decisive fifth set.

It goes without saying that as expected, the fifth set was also an intense and emotional battle. Trinity drew first blood on a kill that brought the visiting team to their first. That excitement was short-lived, though, as Midway countered with three-unanswered to go up 3-1.

Back came Trinity.

The Lady Bulldogs one-upped Midway, scoring four-unanswered to go back ahead 5-4. The teams traded scores until Midway jumped back out in front 8-7. Later, it was 12-10 in favor of the Lady Raiders when Trinity burned a timeout.

Each timeout proved effective for the Lady Bulldogs as they answered to tie the game up at 13-13. Midway, though, tallied a point to give them game-point at 14-13.

Trinity answered, though, to make it 14-14 to force an extended set. Things really got scary though when Trinity scored again, giving themselves game-point at 15-14. This time it was Midway slamming the door shut and tying the game up at 15-15. The Lady Bulldogs made it 16-15 but once more the Lady Raiders answered making it 16-16. Finally, Midway closed the door for good as they picked up the final two points to clinch the win, 18-16 as a jubilant Midway crowd celebrated.

“We had up and down moments, but our girls didn’t stop all the way to the end,” said Midway head coach, Brandy Wrench.

“There are things we know we have to step up and do as a team and I plan for us to focus on those in tomorrow’s practice. There were big plays at the net by both teams. We rely a lot on our big girls on the net, they are game and momentum changers. We like to see those blocks and those big kills. Coach Clark and I are proud of all our girls and excited for the next round of the playoffs,” Wrench concluded.

With the win, Midway advances to second round action and were slated to play Wednesday evening at Wheatmore. Wheatmore and Trinity are out of the same conference, which Wheatmore won while defeating Trinity both times, 3-0.

