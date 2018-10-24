Lakewood blanks Franklin

Sarah Beth White | Sampson Independent Lakewood senior Anna Beth Averette serves it up for her team during their straight-sets victory over Franklin Academy. -

Lakewood varsity volleyball opened the 2018 1A state playoffs on Tuesday evening, facing Franklin Academy. The Lady Patriots headed down to Roseboro carrying a 13-11 season record while the Lady Leopards stood at 16-4 overall. Lakewood would earn a gritty, tough straight-set victory over Franklin Academy.

With their seasons on the line, both teams battled from the start. Lakewood jumped out to a 8-3 first lead before the Patriots asked for a breather. Lakewood continued its offensive hot streak until the Pats broke serve and finally scored making it 12-4. The healthy Leopard lead wouldn’t sustain, however. A Franklin Academy surge would vault the Patriots into a 18-16 advantage before Lakewood head coach Sheila Davidson called time. Her team wouldn’t give up, fighting back from a 22-16 deficit to a 25-23 first set victory.

Another nail-biting set was in store for the Leopards and Patriots. Trailing in the early going, 11-7, Davidson once again called timeout to regroup her ladies. At first glance, the timeout didn’t pay off, but the Lady Leopards got it together and tied it 17-all. With newfound momentum, Lakewood withstood the ensuing Patriot rally, winning the second set, 25-23.

Franklin Academy had to have a third set win in order to continue the game, but Lakewood would say no way. With Lakewood leading 13-8, Franklin Academy called timeout to reset. The Patriots rallied back to tie it 13 apiece, when Lakewood called a timeout of their own. Coming out of the timeout, the Leopards went on a 6-1 run, claiming a 19-14 lead. Franklin would attempt a comeback, but it would be for naught as Lakewood secured a 25-20 win in the third set to keep their season alive.

With the win, Lakewood will get another chance against the Princeton Bulldogs, who defeated Lakewood in straight sets a week ago.

“Being aggressive and being assertive when it counted the most,” said Davidson of what led to her team’s win. “We made errors tonight, but how we respond to errors is the key to victory. All teams makes errors; how good a team is is marked by how they respond as a team to the error and we did a great job tonight playing next ball, next ball. Proud of our team.”

