Mintz claims conference crown

Mintz Christian Academy, a private school with a population of around 180 students, has seen its athletic program boom recently. Winning their first ever conference championship last year in varsity baseball, MCA is on the verge of doing it again this year — this time in varsity volleyball. On Monday, the Lady Lions locked up a regular season title and continued its undefeated season by defeating Columbus Christian Academy and Antioch Christian Academy in straight sets.

Honoring Seniors, Caroline Matthews and Courtney Barber, Mintz was dominant in each match. Against Antioch, the Lady Lions won 25-14 in the first set. Down one set to none, the visiting Gators put up a fight, falling in the second set to a much tighter score of 25-21. Looking to close out the match, MCA put into another gear, winning the third and final set, 25-9. This first win of the day would be Mintz’s twelfth overall.

After a middle school game versus the Pacers of Columbus Christian Academy, which saw Mintz prevail, the Lady Lions varsity volleyball once again took the court. MCA pulled away from the Lady Pacers in the first set, winning 25-10. Columbus Christian scored eight more points in the second set than in the first but still couldn’t get over the hump, falling 25-18. Then, the Lady Lions iced the game, proving victorious in set number three, 25-15.

“Our senior leadership is unparalleled,” said head coach, Dan Heinz, following MCA’s victory over Antioch and Columbus. “They provide outstanding examples of hard work and dedication on and off the court. Caroline (Matthews) has anchored the back line as libero and Courtney (Barber) provides offensive firepower as an outside hitter and secondary setter,” Heinz concluded.

Mintz still has one game left against Grace Christian Academy in Loris, South Carolina, but Heinz says, “Every team that has a dominating winning record has skill. The difference between a good record and going undefeated is team work. Our girls are great teammates; they care for each other, on and off the court.”

MCA improved to 13-0 with the wins over Antioch and Columbus. The Lady Lions will compete in the CCAA Conference Tournament Friday through Saturday as the number one seed.

Unbeaten Lady Lions enter tourney as No. 1 seed

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

