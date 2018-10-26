Gridiron Preview: Week 10

Welcome to Week 10, Sampson County Sports Fans, as we look forward to another slate of games, which will spill into the weekend due to impending inclement weather. Mother Nature has certainly been a beast this year with area sports already having to withstand two tropical cyclones — now it looks like she’s serving up another rainy night of weather just in time for Football Friday.

Midway is fortunate in that they are off this week while Lakewood and Princeton decided to play it safe and moved their game up to Thursday. Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton was pushed to Saturday, as was Harrells and Ravenscroft. As of press time, Hobbton and Union were still on for Friday, but that could change.

So, with that said, let’s take a look at this week’s matchups.

Ravenscroft at Harrells

The Crusaders conclude their regular season schedule with a home game against conference rival Ravenscroft. It’s sure to be an emotional night as Harrells celebrates Homecoming and Senior Night festivities. The Crusaders have had a pretty good season as they enter the contest 4-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big East Conference. Ravenscroft is not to be overlooked, however, as they enter at 3-2 in the conference, seeking to spoil the night. Last season, the Ravens defeated the Crusaders 30-12, but that is an unlikely outcome this time around. As stated in last week’s preview, Harrells is much improved and the Crusaders seem to have the weapons capable of pulling off the win tonight to in truly celebrating Homecoming and Senior Night. Game time at Harrells is 7 p.m. Saturday.

Hobbton vs Union

Once again, we have another Sampson County showdown this Friday, this time between the Hobbton Wildcats and the Union Spartans. For one team, tonight will finally end a disappointing losing streak as the Wildcats are victims of three-straight losses and the Spartans four. Comparing apples to apples, these two really seem to be a pretty even match and should prove to be quite the entertaining battle. Which team will come out victorious tonight? Will home field advantage help Hobbton? Or can Union steal the win from the home team? Game time at Hobbton is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton vs Wallace-Rose Hill

This one should be quite the doozy. Not forgetting the fact that these two have really become bitter rivals but now add into the mix that East Duplin, Clinton, and Wallace-Rose Hill all sit atop the East Central Conference, undefeated at 3-0. This week, however, could possibly knock one team from contention as the Bulldogs and Dark Horses are slated to battle it out tonight at Clinton High School. Weather permitting, a huge crowd should be expected to fill the stadium as two top notch, history rich teams are set to battle it out and only one team can win. Clinton enters the matchup with just one loss on its resume while Wallace has a pair of blemishes. That doesn’t take away from the explosiveness that the Bulldogs bring to the table, however, as they have shown that they are capable of scoring fast and often. This should really be quite the thriller. Game time at Clinton is set for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Be sure to catch this weekend’s edition for a full rundown from Thursday night’s Lakewood at Princeton game, which has supplanted the Wallace-Rose Hill at Clinton matchup as this week’s DuBose Strapping Game of the Week due to the scheduling changes.

For a full rundown on all the other games, including Saturday’s, be sure to check out Tuesday’s edition and visit clintonnc.com.

Some games pushed to Saturday amid weather concerns

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

