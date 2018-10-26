Midway shuts out Goldsboro

Midway’s Acosta-Espino, who contributed two goals during Wednesday’s game, battles this member of the Cougars team for possession of the ball. -

The Midway men’s soccer team celebrated Senior Night on Wednesday night as they welcomed the Goldsboro Cougars into Raider Country for more East Central 2A Conference action. A large crowd filled the stands as Midway honored 12 seniors who were all determined to not have their special night spoiled. That effort came to fruition for the Raiders as Midway bested Goldsboro in shutout fashion, 4-0.

The first half saw Midway come out fired up and passionate. Though at times the action shifted up and down the field, the Raiders were clearly the aggressors with scoring opportunities scattered about.

With just a little less than 10 minutes gone, Midway got on the board first when Luis Acosta-Espino found the back of the net. The Raiders were off and running with 30:16 on the clock in the first half, up 1-0.

The Raiders added to that lead a few minutes later as they crashed the goal. Three different strikers had shots on goal as the Cougars goalkeeper couldn’t collect the rebounds. Third time proved to be the charm as Josue Perez finally got the scoring goal with 24:44 on the clock.

Prior to the halftime break, it appeared as though Midway scored their third goal of the game but after the point had been given the center ref took it right back, having bought what Goldsboro was selling when they challenged a handball penalty. Subsequently, a yellow card was issued to the would-be goal scorer for unsportsmanlike conduct when he celebrated his goal. This would prove to be costly later.

The half ended with the Raiders still out front, 2-0.

After halftime, Midway picked right back up where they left off.

First, however, they had to endure some controversy. The same player that had been assessed the yellow card back in the first half was assessed another one in the second half, this time for allegedly playing too physical in initiating non-soccer like contact. With his second yellow card, he was then issued a red card and disqualified for the remainder of the contest.

The Raiders immediately answered the call as they picked up a goal. The center ref, however, struck again, ruling that Midway had substituted a player for the player that had just received the red card. According to the center ref, Midway should have been down a player and even though he had awarded the goal, once again he took it away.

With Midway still leading 2-0 and having two goals wiped out, the Raiders continued to force the issue.

With 30:12 on the clock in the second half, the Raiders finally added a goal that would not be taken away as Perez took an assist from Franco Lopez for his second goal of the game to make it 3-0.

Midway added the exclamation just a couple minutes later.

With 27:39 left, Acosta-Espino added his second goal on an assist by freshman Junior Acosta.

Despite playing a man down for much of the second half, Midway continued being the aggressor and kept the Cougars out of the net to pick up back-to-back victories, winning 4-0.

For Midway, Perez and Acosta-Espino had two goals apiece while Lopez and Acosta each had one assist.

With the win, Midway improves to 9-7-2 overall and 3-7 in the East Central Conference. They concluded their regular season home schedule on Thursday against James Kenan. See that story in this weekends edition.

Midway's Acosta-Espino, who contributed two goals during Wednesday's game, battles this member of the Cougars team for possession of the ball. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MHS-Acosta-Espino.jpg

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

