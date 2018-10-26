Hobbton shuts out Neuse Charter

David Johnson|Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Francisco Rosas heads the ball away from Neuse Charter’s Ricky Lampe. - David Johnson|Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Urial Cruz sends the ball away form Neuse Charter defenders. -

The Hobbton Wildcats’ soccer team battled it out with Neuse Charter Wednesday afternoon with the Wildcats coming out ahead, 4-0, rebounding after a loss to cross-county rival Midway Monday.

The Wildcats dominated play for the whole match, keeping the ball under their control. Hobbton’s keeper made several great saves.

“I think we’ve improved on our possession of the ball and the movement of the ball,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “This is something we have struggled with all season and scoring. We created multiple chances for scoring. I think we had close to 20 chances and just got four in. In some of those chances we should have put them in. We have three more games and a couple of more practices before we start play-offs to fix that problem.”

Urial Cruz, Keller Castillo, Jared Sanchez and Hector Jurado each netted a goal apiece. Cruz was credited with one assist and Sanchez had two assists.

With the win Wednesday, Hobbton improves to 12-6-1 overall, while keeping their conference record at an unblemished 9-0. The Wildcats were set to play Union Thursday night and travel to North Duplin Tuesday.

Hobbton’s Francisco Rosas heads the ball away from Neuse Charter’s Ricky Lampe. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_hhs1.jpg Hobbton’s Francisco Rosas heads the ball away from Neuse Charter’s Ricky Lampe. David Johnson|Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Urial Cruz sends the ball away form Neuse Charter defenders. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_hhs2.jpg Hobbton’s Urial Cruz sends the ball away form Neuse Charter defenders. David Johnson|Sampson Independent

Four Wildcats score to keep conference record perfect