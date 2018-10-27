CHS clinches conference title

File photo|Sampson Independent Clinton’s Reid Taylor blocks out a Midway defender during a match earlier this month. He scored against Spring Creek on Thursday night. - File photo|Sampson Independent Peter Darden, shown during a previous match, scored the first of his team’s eventual six goals Thursday night in a victory over Spring Creek, which clinched the conference crown. -

The Clinton men’s soccer team clinched the conference championship Thursday night during their final home game of the regular season, easily dismantling the Gators of Spring Creek, 6-2.

It was business as usual for the black and gold, with the Horses simply outpacing Spring Creek. Their ball movement, touches, placement and overall control of the field was clean, as it’s been all season.

They took a few shots that were off the mark early on but they wouldn’t be kept off the scoreboard. With the first goal of the night coming compliments of a header by Peter Darden, that would be the start of their attack. From that point on, the goals came pouring in one after the other which eventually lead to a 4-0 lead by the Horses.

That deficit would prove to be far too great a gap for the Gators to close as the four-goal margin ultimately sealed the game. Spring Creek, however, did manage to fend off the shutout, of which the Horses have delivered many this season. With the remaining goals scored going 2-2 in the second half, the Horses put the cap on the final team needed to claim the East Central conference championship.

“Just proud of the guys and the work we have put in,” Horses coach Brad Spell said. “It’s now important, more than ever, that we refocus and continue to be hungry through the playoffs. We have to be elite on all phases.”

Each of Clinton’s six goals came from a different jersey number as scoring was spread around. Along with Darden, Reid Taylor, Will Harris, Jared Aguliar, Justin Pike and Axel Ramirez each had one apiece. Parker Norris set up goals nicely with three assists, while Darden and Ramirez had the other two.

With the win, the Dark Horses advance to 19-1 overall and 11-1 in the conference. They play the final game of the regular season on the road, traveling to face Carrboro on Monday.

