Raiders shut out Wildcats, 26-0

The Midway Middle School football team stayed undefeated on Wednesday afternoon when they defeated Hobbton Middle 26-0.

Midway opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown by Trey Gregory, who finished with 167 yards rushing for the game.

On the next possession, Casey Culbreth connected with Gregory on an 18-yard touchdown pass and Hunter Tyndall on the 2 point conversion to put the Raiders up 14-0 at the half.

After halftime, the Raiders and the Wildcats swapped the ball on multiple turnovers throughout the duration the third quarter until Aldo Lazcano Navarrete intercepted a pass for a pick-six, giving Midway a 20-0 lead. After Midway got the ball back, Culbreth ran for a 28-yard touchdown to secure the 26-0 win for the Raiders.

Defensively, Midway proved too much for the Wildcats as the Raiders held Hobbton to just 57 total yards and a fumble recovery as well as three interceptions.

AJ Elliott led the defense with six tackles and an interception.

With the win, Midway improves to 3-0 on the season and clinches at least a share of the Conference Title. They will face Sampson Middle next week with a win giving the Raiders the title outright. That game will be played at Midway High School at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct 31.

Midway set to host Sampson Middle for Conference Crown

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

