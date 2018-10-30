Harrells falls to Ravenscroft

The Harrells Crusaders football team concluded regular season play on Saturday night, hosting Ravenscroft in Big East Conference play. Playing on Saturday after weather postponed the game on Friday, the visiting Ravens invaded Crusaders’ territory and spoiled Homecoming and Senior Night with a 26-13 win.

Harrells got on the board first, drawing first flood in the first quarter on a touchdown run by Jack Laslo. Will DeAndrade converted the PAT as the Crusaders led 7-0.

That score carried over to the second quarter where Ravenscroft countered.

The Ravens picked up a momentum changing touchdown when Gavin Mathan hooked up with Val Edwards on a 95-yard touchdown pass to make it 7-6.

After holding Harrells at bay, Ravenscroft scores once again. This time, Mathan connected with Elijah Sanders on a 10-yard touchdown pass to the the Ravens out front. After the successful 2-pt conversion, it was 14-7 Ravenscroft at halftime.

The Ravens extended their lead in the third quarter to 20-7 after the two teams exchanged fumbles. Ravenscroft has first possession after halftime but fumbled it away to Harrells, who quickly fumbled right back to set up the score as Sanders rushed from two yards out.

Now trailing by two scores, the Crusaders were in need of answer.

Still in the third quarter, they got one and in impressive fashion. After facing third down and forty yards to go, Harrells miraculously converted for s first down then picked up a a touchdown on a 1-yard scamper by Shahmeek Darby. The PAT was no good as the score remained 20-13.

The ensuing Ravens possession went nowhere, giving Harrells the opportunity to tie or take the lead. Unfortunately for the Crusaders, after taking over on their own 25-yard line, they also were unable to find much success as possession went back to Ravenscroft.

The Ravens would pick up one final score in the fourth quarter when Mathan picked up his third touchdown pass of the game on a 10-yard strike to Anthony Peay. The PAT missed as the score was now 26-13, which is where it remained for the completion of the game.

Darby led the rushing attack for the Crusaders, totaling 85 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Laslo has 60 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

With the loss, Harrells finishes the regular season 4-4 overall and 3-2 in the Big East Conference.

On Sunday, the Crusaders learned that they had earned a spot in NCISAA Football Playoffs. They will host Northside Christian Academy this Friday night in the first round. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Crusaders still earn playoff berth, to host Northside Christian