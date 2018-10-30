Horses rally for huge win

Mike Carter|For the Independent Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek reaches out for the tackle. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Mohamed Kaba leaps over a man for the first down during a scramble during a broken trick play. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Clinton’s Jalen Smith on a carry. - Mike Carter|For the Independent Jairus Thorpe, right, gets a big-time tackle to force a fumble. Jaivah Cruse, left, comes in with the help. - -

“How about them Horses?” Those words could be heard echoing load throughout Dark Horse stadium on Saturday night, after the black and gold took down rivals and five-time defending state champions, Wallace-Rose Hill, in a close gritty match 34-30.

As expected from both teams, it is was a high-scoring affair in what was arguably the most exciting game of the season. It came down to the the final drives of the night with two huge fourth down plays by Clinton sealing the deal.

First was a gutsy pass call on fourth-and-long on the Horses’ final big drive, trailing by two and out of field goal range. Quarterback Knowlydge Evans would connect with Mohamed Kaba near the edge of the sideline in skin tight coverage on their only significant pass of the night.

This put them in the red zone and led to the touchdown they needed to take back a lead they hadn’t had since the first quarter. On the following drive, the Horses were in similar situation after forcing a fourth down. However, there would be no deep miracle catch for Wallace as the Horses came up with the sack with only seconds remaining. With no timeouts left for Wallace, the home team took the easy knee.

While it came down to the wire, it was by no means an even faceoff in every aspect of the game. The Horses were seemingly unstoppable in the ground game as Jalen Smith and Evans pounded them relentlessly on carry after carry.

Not to mention their defense virtually stumped the Bulldogs infamous running attack, even with their usually fast backs. If not for the long 77-yard touchdown run by Wallace’s Kanye Roberts, the Horses would’ve easily held them to under 200 yards rushing and that’s between three different ball carriers.

“This was a great game and our guys just continue to get 1 percent better,” Horses’ coach Cory Johnson said during the postgame, alluding to his mantra when he came into the season. “We made a lot of mistakes, but I‘ll tell you that it surely feels good to beat the five-time defending champs and a rival team at home.”

“Our offense played extremely well tonight (Saturday) and overall our defense played well. We just got beat deep too many times and that’s something we’re going to have to better at,” Johnson added.

The biggest mistake for CHS was stopping the deep ball as they gave up multiple big plays in key down situations. It could be argued that the biggest missed opportunity of the night is what saved the Horses. With momentum in Wallace’s favor after back-to-back scores that put them up 22-8 before halftime, they had the chance to perhaps close the game.

Clinton’s secondary was caught sleeping again as the Bulldogs’ Nick Dobson got behind the defense. He was wide open with a single Horses jersey not even close to him. A catch here and he easily would’ve walked 40-plus yards into the end zone, putting the home team behind by three scores and draining the remaining life from the stadium.

That missed cue turned into a golden chance for Clinton, leading to the start of their comeback. CHS turned their next couple of drives to 14 unanswered points and a tied ball game of 22-22 going into the break.

A fumble on the Horses’ opening drive coming out of halftime led to the TD that put Wallace up 30-22, but then Clinton mounted their comeback.

“My hat goes off to Wallace; they played an amazing game and their coaches do an outstanding job. They fought hard until the end and made it as close a game as it could get,” said Johnson. “The only this I have left to say is ‘How about them Horses?’”

After taking down the champion Bulldogs, the Dark Horses rise to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in conference. Now battling for the top spot in the conference against James Kenan, Clinton’s road hasn’t gotten any easier. They’ll take to the gridiron in their final road game of the regular season next Friday, this time going toe-to-toe with 2017-18 2A state runner-up, the East Duplin Panthers.

CHS comeback upends powerhouse Bulldogs; East Duplin next