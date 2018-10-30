Lakewood volleyball on to 4th round

Lakewood senior Nidaria Powell goes up for the kill in her final regular season home game as a Lady Leopard. She and the Lady Leopards have advanced to the fourth round, where they will meet the Louisburg Lady Warriors. -

Lakewood’s Volleyball team will hit the road Tuesday night, heading to Louisburg to take on the Lady Warriors in the fourth round of the NCHSAA State 1A Volleyball Playoffs.

Lakewood enters the contest with a 19-4 overall record and second-place finishers in the Carolina 1A Conference. The Lady Leopards sprung an upset Thursday on Princeton, champions of the same conference who had previously beaten Lakewood twice, then took down Pamlico in straight sets on Saturday.

The Lady Warriors enter the contest at 26-1 overall and were champions of the Northern Carolina 1A/2A Conference. Louisburg lost its season opener but has since gone on a 26-game winning streak to claim the top seed in the east.

Winners of this game will earn a spot in the Final Four, where they will take on the winners of Falls Lake Academy and Camden County.

Game time tonight at Louisburg is set for 6 p.m.

Lakewood senior Nidaria Powell goes up for the kill in her final regular season home game as a Lady Leopard. She and the Lady Leopards have advanced to the fourth round, where they will meet the Louisburg Lady Warriors.

Leopards look to halt Louisburg, 26-game win streak

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]