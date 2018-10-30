Princeton outruns Lakewood

Lakewood’s Jawaun Johnson secures a pass for a touchdown during Thursday night’s game. - Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith looks to fire a pass during Thursday night’s game against Princeton. - Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith carries the ball as Princeton pursues during Thursday night’s game. -

This week’s Dubose Strapping Game of the Week saw the Lakewood Leopards football team travel to Goldsboro on Thursday to take on the 7-0 Princeton High School Bulldogs in a key Carolina 1A Conference matchup. The homestanding Bulldogs got the better of the Leopards, pulling away in the fourth quarter to earn the 37-22 victory.

Lakewood opened the game on defense, pinning Princeton at their own 10-yard line. Fourth and inches was upon the Bulldogs, but a Lakewood defensive lineman jumped offside, giving Princeton a free first down. Methodically marching down the field, Princeton faced third and short at the Leopards’ 6-yard line when Lamarr Wilkins took it in for the score on third down. After a successful 2-point conversion, Lakewood faced an early 8-0 deficit with 6:59 left in the first quarter.

Nothing was going for the Leopards on their first drive as they turned it over on downs at the Bulldogs 40-yard line. Gashing the run defense opposing them, Princeton rode Wilkins to the red zone. The first quarter of action came to an end with the home team driving at Lakewood’s 5-yard line on second and goal.

Driven back due to a holding call, Princeton used jet sweep to get back to the end zone, but on fourth-and-15, the bulldogs couldn’t convert, giving it back to the Lakewood offense.

Using Jahdon Smith, Lakewood picked up the first down on third and short to keep the drive alive. With 7:09 remaining in the second quarter, Lakewood’s drive was thwarted by two false starts in a row, but Smith got the carry and ran it for 35 yards to put the Leopards in Bulldogs territory for the second time.

After the huge Smith conversion, head coach Barrett Sloan decided to go for it on fourth down at the Princeton 34-yard line. Quarterback Hayden Carter found Shemar Tucker wide open, easily giving Lakewood a fresh set of downs in scoring position. On the very next play, Smith scored the touchdown from 10 yards out and the two point conversion was successful, tying the game at 8-8 with 2:28 remaining in the first half.

The ensuing kickoff was downed at the 20 where Princeton took over. On second down at their own 27, Princeton found Trae Roa wide open, who went the distance, putting Princeton right back in front. Another successful two-point conversion put the Bulldogs ahead 16-8 just before halftime.

With little more than a minute remaining in the first half, Tucker and Smith got Lakewood into the red zone thanks to some strong running. Following a holding call which backed them up ten yards, Carter connected with Austin Campbell, for the 30-yard receiving touchdown. The ensuing two-point try took several attempts thanks to penalties on both teams, but Carter to Jawaun Johnson was the right fit, tying the game at 16-16 with only 20 seconds left in the half.

Lakewood and Princeton closed out the half knotted at 16 all.

To begin the second half, Lakewood opened up with possession at their own 34-yard line. Smith, on third down, broke several tackles to convert for a fresh set of downs. Eating up the clock, Lakewood opted for a timeout, having second down & nine to go at the Princeton 39-yard line with 7:42 remaining in the third quarter.

The timeout was worth it when a Carter to Campbell pass completion came up clutch again, resulting in another Lakewood touchdown. A two point conversion try wouldn’t go Lakewood’s way, but they led for the first time, 22-16. Looking for more, Sloan dialed up a surprise onside kick, which caught Princeton off guard. A penalty, however, negated what would’ve been the momentum shifting play.

Instead, Princeton received the ball in Lakewood territory, where Wilkins broke open a run for 38 yards and the touchdown. Going for two to take the lead, Wilkins was bottled up, leaving it 22-22 with 7:23 teaming in the third quarter.

Searching for a response, two holding calls and an unsportsmanlike penalty erased two big Smith runs. Converting on second-and-30 would be a hard task for the Leopards, which proved true on third down when Carter’s pass attempt was picked off.

Marching down the field, the Bulldogs offense had second and goal to go when Wilkins found the end zone on a short three yard scamper to give his team the 30-22 advantage with 1:15 remaining until the final quarter.

Princeton’s eight point lead carried over to the fourth quarter, where Lakewood faced a long third down at Princeton’s 48-yard line. Unable to convert, the Leopards were forced to punt it away early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs wanted to put the game on ice, going to their senior, John Lockamy, who found the gap and took it to the house, scoring the 60-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 37-22.

With 9:21 remaining in the game, Lakewood found itself in a 15-point hole. A nice kickoff return and a personal foul penalty against Princeton helped the Leopards in their comeback attempt. Lakewood began the drive at Princeton’s 40-yard line followed by four carries by Smith spotting the ball in the red zone. Fourth and one to go at Princeton’s 11-yard was the predicament for Lakewood, but Smith easily picked up the first down to keep the chains moving. Princeton, though, got a huge turnover, on a play that looked like it carried obvious pass interference. Instead, it was an interception for the Bulldogs when Harley Bartholomew picked off the pass.

Taking over at their own 5-yard line, Princeton just needed to chew up the clock.

And that’s exactly what the Bulldogs did, securing the 37-22 win.

“Princeton hangs its hat on being a smash mouth football team, something we want to become,” remarked Sloan following the 37-22 loss. “That gave them the edge tonight.”

“Now, we are going to go in and try to tweak some things and make sure everyone’s getting healthy and is ready to go.”

With the loss, Lakewood falls to 6-2 on the year with a big matchup awaiting next week against the Spartans of Union. Princeton now stands at a perfect 8-0 heading into the regular season finale.

Lakewood’s Jawaun Johnson secures a pass for a touchdown during Thursday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-12.jpeg Lakewood’s Jawaun Johnson secures a pass for a touchdown during Thursday night’s game. Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith looks to fire a pass during Thursday night’s game against Princeton. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-45-2-.jpeg Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith looks to fire a pass during Thursday night’s game against Princeton. Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith carries the ball as Princeton pursues during Thursday night’s game. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_LHS-45.jpg Lakewood’s Jahdon Smith carries the ball as Princeton pursues during Thursday night’s game.

Bulldogs break halftime tie, go on to 37-22 victory over Leopards

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]