Hobbton rallies past Union

Photos by Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Greyson Rogers carries a Union defender as Julian Alvardo closes in to help make the stop. Rogers had 188 yards on 19 carries. - Photos by Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Josh Royal brings down Vance King, stopping his effort at yardage. King had 176 yards on 22 carries. - Photos by Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent The Wildcats’ Dacorris Morrison gets away from a Union defender for more yardage. - Photos by Sarah Suggs | Sampson Independent Hobbton’s Greyson Rogers, playing defense, brings down a Union runner. - -

In a game postponed from Friday night because of weather, the Hobbton Wildcats clawed the Union Spartans in a Monday night Carolina 1A Conference match up. Hobbton bested their Sampson County rivals, defeating Union 33-22.

The Spartans got first chance and capitalized on it by scoring on a drive that took less than three minutes. Vance King got through the middle on a 6-yard run and Jashawn West scored the two-point try on a run to put the Spartans up 8-0.

The Wildcats came right back, starting on their 34-yard line. Four plays later, Grayson Rogers hooked up with Daniel Britt who scampered 55 yards for a score. Jovanna Zapata kicked the point after, leaving Union with an 8-7 lead with 3:31 left in the first quarter.

The first quarter ended with that same score, 8-7.

Then, with 9:22 left in the half the Spartans upped the margin to 16-7 when King scored from four yards out. Jaevion Vann scored the the 2-point conversion on a run to reach the new margin.

Later, the Wildcats defense forced Union to punt the ball away. The punt, however, was short and gave Hobbton the ball at the Union 31-yard line. Rogers hooked up with Jackson McLamb who scored on a 43-yard pass to cut into the deficit. The two-point attempt was stopped, leaving the score at 16-12 with 3:45 left in the half.

After a series of turnovers commited by both teams, the half ended amongst the chaos with the score still 16-12 in favor of Union.

Hobbton was to take the opening kickoff for the second half, however, the Spartans succeeded with an onside kick, recovering the ball at the Hobbton 43-yard line. Forty-eight seconds later, Emari Carter scored on a 43-yard run to put the Spartans up 22-13. The two-point attempt was stopped but Union had stretched its lead out to 22-13.

The Spartans tried yet another onside kick, but this time the Wildcats were prepared and recovered it at the 49-yard line. Dacorris Morrison helped Hobbton take advantage of the shortened field when he scored on a 29-yard run with 9:42 left in the third quarter. Zapata’s kick was short on the PAT, leavingscore at 22-19.

The Spartans’ next drive stalled deep in Wildcat territory as the Hobbton defense forced the Spartans to give up the ball on the Wildcats 12-yard line. Hobbton then turned it into a score when Rogers got running room through the middle and scampered 71-yards for the touchdown to put the Wildcats out front for the first time at 25-22 with 4:20 left in the third quarter. Once again the two point try failed as the score remained 25-22.

The fourth quarter started with Union, again, deep in Wildcat territory. West attempted another pass on fourth down from the 14-yard line but failed to connect. The Wildcats took over with 11:52 left in the game and would score with 7:47 left when Rogers scampered around the right side for a 13-yard touchdown run. Zapata’s kick made it 33-22.

With 2:20 left in the game, the Wildcats stopped the Spartans on their final opportunity to get back into contention. With time dwindling, the Wildcats took over on their 4-yard line and were able to run out the clock.

“We are real proud of the defense,” commented Hobbton coach Joe Salas. “They kept us in it. We finally got the passing game going and cut out all those unfortunate errors we had last week. The question tonight was whose seniors get to go to the playoffs. Our seniors answered it.”

For Union, King had 176 yards on 27 carries and Carter had 150 yards on 16 carries.

For Hobbton, Rogers carried 19 times for 188 yards and two touchdowns while Morrison carried 14 times for 90 yards and a touchdown. Rogers also completed 12 passes for 187 yards with leading receivers being Daniel Britt with six catches for 107 yards, Morrison three for 45 yards, McLamb with one completion for 43 yards, and Brayden Herring two for 19 yards.

The Wildcats are now 4-6 overall and 2-3 in the conference and will host North Duplin Friday night for Senior Night, which was delayed due to Homecoming festivities. Game time is 7 p.m.

For Union, the Spartans drop to 2-6 overall and 0-4 in the conference. The road doesn’t get any easier as they travel to take on Lakewood this Friday night. Game time there is also set for 7 p.m.

Wildcats erase early deficit, defeat Spartans 33-22

By David Johnson Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

