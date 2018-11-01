Gridiron Preview: Week 11

This week’s football preview feature has landed on Thursday as once again Mother Nature has dialed up some trickery for Friday Night football. With rain and thunderstorms (seriously, in November?) forecast to impact the region, teams across the state have moved their games to tonight. While games could land anywhere between tonight and Monday, let’s do things a little early and dive right into this week’s contests.

Midway at Goldsboro

The first county team to announce that their game was moved is Midway as the Raiders will travel up to Goldsboro this evening for a matchup with the Cougars in an East Central 2A Conference contest. Going all the way back to Week 4, the Raiders have certainly been on a slippery slope as what was a solid start to the season has gradually gone backwards. Let’s give credit where credit is due, though — Midway, for a large part, has competed. The final scores in their losses would have you think otherwise, but in just about every game — with the exception to Wallace-Rose Hill — Midway was competitive, especially early in the games. But with multiple guys playing both sides of the ball and a struggling defense, the opposing teams were just able to wear them down and pull away. The Raiders face potentially that same scenario tonight against Goldsboro. The East Central Conference is brutal, with the Cougars sitting at 1-4. They have lost to all the teams that Midway has lost to (Wallace-Rose Hill, Clinton, James Kenan and East Duplin), but by much closer margins. Given it’s a home game and factoring in that they’ve been a little more successful against these big name teams, it appears as though Goldsboro has the upper hand. The question entering this game is can Midway maintain their level of play? The Raiders should compete early, but can they keep pace and give themselves a chance at victory? We’ll find out tonight! Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Union at Lakewood

Lakewood may have lost their second game of the season last week at Princeton but the Leopards certainly had their chances. Unfortunately for them, though, the loss means that Lakewood can only finish as high as third in the Carolina 1A Conference as Rosewood and Princeton are now set to battle it out for first place. Looking to clinch the third spot, the Leopards are set to host Union this week in another Sampson County showdown. Union enters the contest at 0-4 with Hobbton being their most recent loss. In all likelihood, Union’s season will end Friday night. The Spartans have had a rocky season and their loss against Hobbton on Monday is indicative of that. Union led for much of the game but fell victim to a second half collapse that saw the Wildcats rally past them to steal the win. Now, the Leopards stand ready to defend home turf in both teams’ regular season finale. With Lakewood possibly concluding home field play for 2018, the Leopards will be hungry for the win. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Clinton at East Duplin

Late season excitement is certainly in store for Clinton as the Dark Horses look to further lockdown their reign in the East Central Conference. Standing in the way of doing that, however, is East Duplin. Clinton should be riding a wave of momentum after coming off a huge win against Wallace-Rose Hill, but the Panthers having home field advantage could even things out. Couple that with a surprising loss at James Kenan, East Duplin will be thirsty to get back into the win column. What better opponent to do that to than the conference-leading Dark Horses? Clinton should approach with caution otherwise a loss would spell calamity at the top of the conference. Should be an interesting — and intense — one in Beaulaville. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Harrells vs Northside Christian

Harrells Christian Academy continues play this week with a game at home, where the Crusaders find themselves hosting the first round of the NCISAA Football Playoffs. To kick off postseason play, Northside Christian Academy comes into town looking for a challenge. This game certainly has all the makings of a good one as the teams appear to be pretty evenly matched. The Knights are third-place finishers out of the Western Conference with a 3-2 record and are 5-4 overall. Harrells is coming off a loss as Ravenscroft spoiled Homecoming and Senior Night this past weekend. Can the Crusaders use that as motivation and do as they have all season — answer the loss with a win? If they want to keep their season alive, a win is a must! Game time at Harrells, per the school’s athletics Twitter page, is set for 6 p.m.

Hobbton vs North Duplin

This week’s Dubose Strapping Game of the Week is Hobbton hosting North Duplin. The Wildcats wrap up their home regular season schedule this week, facing a tough battle against the Rebels on Senior Night. This one could actually be a pretty entertaining ball game as the teams enter the contest with similar attributes. Hobbton is 4-5 overall and 1-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference while North Duplin is 4-4 overall and also 1-3. A quick look across both teams’ schedules would have one think that the Rebels have the advantage. The Wildcats, however, have the emotion of Senior Night and home field advantage on their side, which could even out play. As both teams battle for position in the conference, this game once again could have playoff implications. Game time is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

