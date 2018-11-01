Mintz claims conference title

Mintz Christian Academy seniors Courtney Barber and Carolina Matthews hold their new hardware after the CCAA title game. - Pictured, from left, are: front row — Madison Hall, Ciera Ellis, Courtney Barber, Caroline Matthews, Hailey Davis, Gabby Walters and Taylor Faircloth; and back row — Hanna Brown, Kendall Owens, Britney Christianson, Reagan Warren, Emma White, Katelyn Fann, Katelynn Owens and Coach Dan Heinz. -

The Mintz Christian Academy Lady Lions volleyball team finished the deal on Saturday, winning their first varsity volleyball championship in school history. The Lady Lions defeated the No. 2-seed Temple Christian Academy Lady Tigers in four sets to claim their title.

On Friday, the Mintz Christian needed a win against the No. 4 seed, Grace Christian School, to advance to the Saturday championship match. Mintz got the job done, defeating the Lady Wildcats in four sets, securing their first ever championship game berth.

After an exhilarating JV match, which saw Mintz fall to Temple in three sets, the Lady Lions took the court for the varsity championship game.

MCA faced the Lady Tigers, who they had already defeated twice in the regular season. Led by six All-Conference stars, Mintz panned Temple in four sets, to claim the CCAA Varsity Volleyball Championship.

“I have coached some of these girls for six years. I have seen them develop from middle school to seniors,” remarked Mintz Christian head coach Dan Heinz. “Not many coaches get to do that.”

“This group of young ladies prove that if you want something and are willing to put in the work, you can make it happen

. Not only did they go undefeated in conference, they dominated their division at the Lucky Dog Preseason Scrimmage against public schools, as well. We will miss our two seniors. They were both strong players and great leaders, but we have a core group that will be exciting to coach for several years to come,” concluded Heinz.

Mintz finishes the season with a record of 16-0 en route to the CCAA title.

Lady Lions finish season at 16-0, earn first crown

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

