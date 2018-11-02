Hobbton rips N. Duplin, 5-0

Hobbton’s Keller Castillo races with North Duplin’s Ovidio Rojas for possession during Tuesday’s match. Castillo had a goal and an assist in the Wildcats win. - The Wildcats’ Nathan Bustamante heads the ball down the field. -

The Hobbton Wildcats soccer team finished a stellar regular season Tuesday afternoon with a 5-0 win over visiting North Duplin, completing the Carolina 1A Conference season with a perfect record for the second year in a row.

“I give all the credit to the boys,” commented Hobbton coach Jonathan Jacobs. “All I do is put them out there. I think they’ve bought into the system and give all they’ve got. During the off season, they’ve played really well and played good together and worked hard together.”

The Wildcats established firm control over the visiting Rebels during Tuesday’s showdown and never let go en route to their 5-0 win.

Goal scorers for Hobbton were Urial Cruz, Erick Soza, Hector Jurado, Keller Castillo and Allan Martinez, who all had one goal apiece. Cruz and Castillo, along with Jared Sanchez, also all recorded an assist during the contest.

With the win, the Wildcats are 15-6-1 overall and 12-0 in conference play. Soccer playoffs are slated to start Saturday, however, Hobbton earned the No. 7 overall seed and grabbed a bye in the first round.

By David Johnson Sports Writer

