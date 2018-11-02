Stellar season ends for Lakewood

File Photos | Sampson Independent Anna Beth Averette jabs a ball back toward a Neuse Charter player who is jumping for the block in a previous game. - Laura Butler Harris|For the Independent The Lady Leopards celebrate a score during Tuesday night’s game at Louisburg. - File Photos | Sampson Independent Nidaria Powell earns a big block over a Neuse Charter player in a previous game. - Laura Butler Harris|For the Independent The Lady Leopards line up prior to the start of Tuesday night’s game at Louisburg. - - Laura Butler Harris|For the Independent Lakewood lands a big kill over two Lady Warriors blockers on Tuesday night. - -

The Lakewood Lady Leopards volleyball team had their season ended on Tuesday evening when they ran into a formidable Louisburg Lady Warriors team. Entering the game on a 26-game winning streak, the Lady Warriors wasted little time in showing they had no interest in allowing the Lady Leopards to threaten that streak. Winning in straight sets, Louisburg delivered a couple of dominating sets throughout the match, winning 3-0.

Louisburg won the first set by 10 points at 25-15, but Lakewood fought hard in the second set, though still falling short at 25-18.

Needing only one more set win, the the Lady Warriors found another gear and overwhelmed the Lady Leopards 25-10 to secure a trip to the NCHSAA 1A State Semifinals where they will meet with Falls Lake Academy for the third time this season.

“We grew as a team this season and peaked at the right time,” said Sheila Davidson, head coach of the Lady Leopards volleyball squad, reflecting on the 2018 campaign.

Indeed, Lakewood did peak at the right time.

A 10-game win streak, a playoff victory over Princeton — who had beaten the Lady Leopards twice this season — and a trip to the fourth round of the 1A State Playoffs highlighted the Lady Leopards’ season. Lakewood also finished the 2018 season winning nine out of their final 12 games.

“Each senior did a fantastic job on the leadership front this season,” was how Davidson complimented her seniors. “We ended this season with memories that will last a lifetime and hopefully built skills in them that will help in future endeavors.”

With the loss, Lakewood completes their season at 19-5 overall and 10-2 in the Carolina 1A Conference. The Lady Leopards also have bragging rights as having made it the furthest in postseason play among their Sampson County foes.

Ally Royal and Anna Beth Averette are a pair of seniors that will be missed next year. Averette completed the season with 341 kills while Royal had 167. They are the only two players with 100-plus kills.

Nidaria Powell is another name the Lady Leopards will miss next season as she led the team in blocks with 45.

The 2019 edition of Lakewood volleyball will look markedly different to this year’s team. In addition to Powell, Averette and Royal, Morgan Tanner and Peyton Crumpler will also be departing this season. Together across their four years at Lakewood, these senior ladies achieved an impressive 70 wins.

Despite losing some critical players, Davidson is optimistic about her incoming squad but work in the next 9 months will determine their success.

“We have a good, young squad, but to compete they have to touch the ball as much as possible in the offseason — I encourage participation in travel ball, such as LAVA, so that we can be prepared for the 2019 season.”

Lady Leopards fall at No. 1 Louisburg in fourth round

By Justin Lucas Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

