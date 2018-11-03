Goldsboro charges past Midway

Midway’s Deantae Byrd tries to slip by a Goldsboro defender on Thursday night. - Midway’s Deantae Byrd is grabbed from behind by a Goldsboro defender on Thursday night. - Midway’s Carson Calcutt releases a pass while picking up blocks from his offense. - Midway’s Carson Calcutt laterals the ball out to Deantae Byrd - -

Ahead of expected inclement weather on Friday night, the Midway Raiders and Goldsboro Cougars opted to play their football game on Thursday. That plan didn’t entirely work as rain showers still plagued a large part of the contest. The weather, though, didn’t impact the game all that much, rather, the big story of the night was that it was a tale of two halves for Midway. What was a close and entertaining game at halftime quickly got out of hand in the second half as the Cougars left the Raiders in the dust en route to a 41-8 victory.

During this week’s football preview, it was discussed how all season long Midway has been competitive, even in their bigger losses. That argument held water on Thursday as the Raiders finally found some defensive success in the first half to keep themselves in contention.

One problem: the offense couldn’t turn great defense into points and, as has been the case all season, the Cougars were eventually able to wear Midway down and escape with the win.

To kick things off, Goldsboro won the opening coin toss and elected to receive first possession. Right off the bat, the Cougars came out of the gate seeking to make a statement. After taking over on their own 36-yard line, it took just one play for the Goldsboro offense to rumble into Midway territory. With each consecutive play, the Cougars drew closer and closer to the end zone, getting al the way down to the Raiders 12-yard line. Midway’s defense, however, came up big and kept Goldsboro out of the end zone.

With the Cougars turning it over on downs, Midway set up shop on their own 12-yard line and went right to work. Just as Goldsboro had done to them, the Raiders marched the ball right into Cougars territory. Faced with fourth down, Carson Calcutt hooked up with Cameron Barefoot on a 20-yard pass completion to keep the Midway drive alive. On the ensuing fresh set of downs, the Raiders once again were faced with fourth down. Again, Calcutt looked to connect with Barefoot. Barefoot popped open over the middle but the ball deflected off his fingertips in the end zone as Midway was denied the touchdown.

After another defensive stand by the Raiders, Midway took back over on their own 35-yard line. Calcutt, however, was intercepted in Cougars territory by Naz Wooten, who returned it to the Midway 48-yard line where Goldsboro would start their next drive.

The Raiders defense came up huge again as Dante Blue broke up a pass in the end zone on fourth down to prevent the score and give possession back to Midway.

With action now transitioning to the second quarter, the Raiders offense sought to finish what they started, looking to capitalize on solid defensive play with a score.

Officiating, however, slowly began to impact the Raiders as untimely penalties negated opportunities. At one point, there was even confusion among the referees when they were unsure on how to enforce a holding penalty as Midway felt they were penalized incorrectly in regards to the spot of the foul. Having made their decision, the officials spotted the ball deep in the Raiders on territory with the first down marker an eternity away. So much so that a big play still left Midway facing a punting situation on forth down.

Alas, on the ensuing drive, Goldsboro drew first blood when quarterback Brody Morton was pushed across the goal line for the touchdown. The PAT was successful as the Cougars went ahead 7-0 with 3:50 left in the first half.

More penalties marred the ensuing Midway drive and the first half would end 7-0 in favor of Goldsboro.

Picking back up after halftime, the Raiders received the opening kickoff and was spotted in great field position after taking over near midfield, on their own 43-yard line.

Midway was looking to make things interesting as they moved the ball with authority. Charging further into Cougars territory, the Raiders again converted fourth down to keep their drive going as they inches closer to the goal line.

But, again, here came the refs.

Midway was flagged for holding and backed up yardage that they couldn’t overcome as another great drive stalled short of the goal.

Like clockwork, Goldsboro quickly struck as Xavier Bowden rumbled 78-yards for the score. The PAT was missed to the right, leaving the score at 13-0 with 1:21 left in the third quarter.

Disaster struck the Raiders on the ensuing drive when a Calcutt pass attempt was intercepted and ran back for the 40-yard Pick-6 touchdown. The PAT was good and it was quickly 20-0 at the end of the third quarter.

With the fire and emotion that the Raiders had played with all game long suddenly extinguished, the Cougars really began to pour it on. Midway’s next offensive possession went nowhere but backwards. To make things worse, the Raiders were forced to punt from their end zone — a punt that was badly shanked and went only to the 15-yard line.

With 8:10 remaining, the Cougars struck again as Morton connect with Jamin Jacobs for the 7-yard touchdown. After the PAT, it was now 27-0 Goldsboro.

A few minutes later, Goldsboro tallied a short touchdown run and two point conversion to make it 35-0 with around three minutes left in the game.

Then, Isaiah Gray got Goldsboro’s second defensive score of the game on a 20-yard fumble return. The PAT missed, making it 41-0.

Midway finally got on the board as time was winding down when Calcutt scampered in from 10 yards out. Calcutt then hooked up with Barefoot for the 2-point conversion to make it the final tally of 41-8.

Offensive leaders for Midway were Deantae Byrd who had 145 yards on 20 carries. Calcutt had 60 yards and touchdown on 14 carries.

In the receiving department, Blue and Barefoot each had four catches with Blue having 53 yards and Barefoot 36.

With the loss, Midway drops to 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the East Central Conference. They are slated to host two games next week against Hobbton and Spring Creek on Tuesday and Friday. They will celebrate Senior Night on Friday.

Midway's Deantae Byrd tries to slip by a Goldsboro defender on Thursday night. Midway's Deantae Byrd is grabbed from behind by a Goldsboro defender on Thursday night. Midway's Carson Calcutt releases a pass while picking up blocks from his offense. Midway's Carson Calcutt laterals the ball out to Deantae Byrd

Second half surge propels Cougars over Raiders

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

