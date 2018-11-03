Soccer playoffs begin tonight

The 2018 NCHSAA Men’s Soccer Playoffs kick off this Saturday (today) and two teams from Sampson County have earned spots in postseason play.

The Clinton Dark Horses had another successful season, going 20-1 overall and 11-1 in East Central Conference play. Clinton’s lone blemish came from conference foe James Kenan earlier in the season but the Dark Horses still finished atop the conference standings.

To kick off postseason play, Clinton earned the No. 2 overall seed in the East bracket and is set to host the No. 31 seed Randleman Tigers. The Tigers finished in fourth place in the PAC 7 Conference at 6-6 and sit at 7-12-1 overall. The winner of this matchup will play the winner of No. 15 Washington and No. 18 Beddingfield on Tuesday.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. at the Clinton Dark Horses Soccer Complex.

The other team to earn a spot in the NCHSAA Soccer Playoffs is the Hobbton Wildcats in the 1A class.

The brackets fell a little differently in that classification as the Wildcats earned a first round bye. Now in the second round, Hobbton will host No. 10 seed Raleigh Charter, who comes out of the Central Tar Heel 1A Conference where the Phoenix were champions at 10-2.

Overall, Raleigh Charter is 13-4-2 on the season. Hobbton enters postseason play sporting a 15-6-1 overall record.

Winners of this match will face either No. 2 Voyager Academy, No. 15 Henderson Collegiate or No. 18 Gates County.

As of press time, game time at Hobbton is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday.

https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_NCHSAA-logo.jpg

Clinton kicks off Saturday; Hobbton begins Tuesday

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]