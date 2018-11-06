Harrells ousts Northside Christian

Harrells’ freshman Albert Thornton picks off a Northside Christian pass attempt in the second half of Friday night’s game. This was Thornton’s first career start for the Crusaders. - One final Northside Christian defender drags Jack Laslo down from behind, preventing a touchdown, during Friday night’s game. - Jack Laslo gallops among a host of Northside Christian defenders en route to the end zone during Friday’s game. - Harrells’ Mar’Chris Jackson looks to turn the corner during Friday’s game. - -

With several area schools moving their games away from what was expected to be a rollicking Friday night, Harrells Christian Academy remained headstrong and hosted the Northside Academy Phoenix on Friday night. Kicking off the first round of the NCISAA State Football Playoffs, a high-scoring affair was about to unfold. In the end when the smoke had settled, the Crusaders ousted the Phoenix, 55-38.

The Phoenix got the game started as they received the opening kickoff. They didn’t get much, though, as Harrells’ defensive unit served up a quick three-and-out.

With 9:06 still on the clock, Jack Laslo and the Crusaders drew first blood when Laslo scampered 21 yards for the touchdown to put Harrells up, 6-0. That score was unchanged following the blocked PAT.

Possession went back to Northside after the kickoff where yet another three-and-out was the result as the Phoenix struggled to get much going. Pinned deep in their own territory, the Northside punt remained on their own side of the 50-yard line where Harrells took over at the 49.

Laslo was once again the key to this Crusaders drive as the trusty workhorse scampered 24 yards down to the Phoenix 15-yard line. A couple plays later, Laslo connected with Mar’Chris Jackson for the touchdown. Once again, the PAT was blocked but with 5:10 left in the quarter, Harrells was up 12-0.

Attempting to catch the Phoenix off guard, Harrells opted for an onside kick. The try was unsuccessful, though, as Northside Christian took over on their own 45-yard line.

After a holding penalty erased a big touchdown run, the Phoenix came right back. With 2:18 left on the clock, Northside was in for the score on a short touchdown run by Malachi Rennix to trim the deficit. The Phoenix got even closer on the 2-point conversion attempt was successful to make it 12-8.

Harrells quickly responded. Shameek Darby scampered 41 yards to put the Crusaders right back in business at the Phoenix 16-yard line. On the very next play, Laslo found paydirt for the third time on a 16-yard touchdown run up middle. Realizing that Northside Christian was going to be relying on 2-point conversions, the Crusaders opted for them as well. This one was no good, however, and with 1:09 left in the opening quarter, Harrells was leading 18-8.

With the quarter winding down, another three-and-out was in the cards for Northside Christian as the Phoenix was faced with a fourth down situation headed to the second quarter.

To start the second quarter, Harrells received the Northside punt at their own 26-yard line where the Jack Laslo Show continued. Laslo dialed his own number on first down and exploded up the middle and down the right side, shaking off one last defender, and scoring on a 74-yard touchdown run. Again, the Crusaders couldn’t get extra points but their lead had grown to 24-8.

On the ensuing drive, the Phoenix answered right back as Tetit Taylor completed a 12-yard pass for the touchdown. The two-point try was successful and with 8:09 left in the first half, Harrells led 24-16.

Defense was lacking for Northside Christian, though, as their defense just could not get a stop. Another methodical drive by the Crusaders saw Laslo cap it off on fourth down from one yard out. The 2-point try succeeded, extending the Harrells lead back to 32-16.

With time winding down, the Phoenix put together a drive that looked to threaten but the Crusaders defense came up big with a defensive stand as the halftime score stood at 32-16.

Harrells received the ball to start the second half and went right to work. Again, the Crusaders put it in the hands of Laslo who picked up another score on a 44-yard touchdown run. Jackson converted the 2-point conversion, making it 40-16 with 9:41 in the third quarter.

The high scoring nature of the game already slowing things up was escalated in the third quarter as injuries from both teams began to mount. The pace of the game slowed but the scoring did not.

On the very first play of the ensuing drive, North Christian picked up a big touchdown run of their own when Rennix scampered 55 yards for the score. After the two point conversion, the game tightened back up at 40-24 with 9:22 left in the third quarter.

Over the next couple of possessions the teams traded turnovers, beginning with Harrells. With the Crusaders looking to score again, Laslo had a pass attempt intercepted at the Phoenix 15-yard line. A few plays later, freshman Albert Thornton – making his first start of the season – intercepted the ball right back the Northside 30-yard line. Harrells capitalized on Thornton’s interception when Darby ran it in from 2-yards out to extend the lead to 48-24.

Before the end of the third quarter, Northside Christian answered the call on an 11-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Kadari Underwood. After the 2-point conversion, it was back at a 16-point margin at 48-32.

Over the course of the fourth quarter, the teams traded score to increase the points total but Harrells wouldn’t be denied. Darby ran seven yards for the final touchdown of the game for the Crusaders and Will DeAndrade finally converted a PAT to make 55-32.

Northside Christian, though, tallied one final score on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Taylor to Blake Ferguson to make it the 55-38 final.

Offensively, Harrells racked up a whopping 510 yards of total offense. 263 of those belonged to Laslo as he rushed 13 times for 237 yards and five touchdowns. The other 26 yards came from two pass completions that also netted a touchdown.

Darby rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries and Jackson finished with 66 yards on 10 carries.

With the win, the Crusaders are now 5-4 overall and advance to the second round of the NCISAA Football Playoffs where they will face Village Christian Academy. Harrells has faced VCA once already this season, losing 41-6.

Crusaders advance to second round with 55-38 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

