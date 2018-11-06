Hobbton outlasts North Duplin

Hobbton’s Brayden Herring absorbs a hit from a North Duplin defender and completes the catch for a touchdown on Saturday. - Hobbton’s Brayden Herring hauls in a catch against North Duplin on Saturday. - Hobbton’s Dacorris Morrison is brought down by an outstretched Rebels defender. - Hobbton’s Dacorris Morrison looks up field, seeking a lane to pick up big yards. - - Hobbton quarterback Grayson Rogers dials his own number and heads up field on rushing attempt. - -

With the threat of thunderstorms looming on Friday night, the Hobbton Wildcats and North Duplin Rebels opted to play their game on Saturday. Cold temperatures greeted players and fans as the Wildcats simultaneously celebrated Homecoming and Senior Night, hoping to snag another Carolina 1A Conference victory. They were able to do just that, holding on to win 48-41.

The first quarter of action was kicked off with the Rebels receiving first possession but it wasn’t a drive that would last long. On the second play from scrimmage, Hobbton’s Cody Massey recovered a fumble to set the Wildcats up in North Duplin territory.

Hobbton took over at the 43-yard line and began to march up field. Fourth down reared it’s ugly head as the Wildcats continued pushing the momentum but quarterback Grayson Rogers dialed his own number and strolled down the field for the first down at the Rebels 8-yard line. Dacorris Morrison scored the touchdown with 9:18 left in the first quarter and the PAT was converted to give the Wildcats the 7-0 lead.

That lead was short lived, however, as North Duplin immediately countered. With their offense having coughed up the fumble on their first possession, it was the special teams unit that came through on the ensuing kickoff.

DJ Simmons took the kick and returned it 64 yards for the touchdown as just 11 seconds had come off the clock. Saul Mendoza added the extra point to tie things up at 7-7 with 9:07 still to go in the first quarter.

Hobbton began their next possession at their own 37-yard line, looking to respond. The Wildcats drive was in trouble, however, when they were faced with third down and 11 yards to go. No problem, though, as Rogers came up big again. This time, the shifty quarterback scrambled 37-yards down to the Rebels 37. Moving quickly, a few plays later the Wildcats were in the end zone again, this time on another run by Rogers for the score. Zapata tallied the extra point and with 7:20 on the clock it was 14-7 Hobbton.

Troubles abound again for the Wildcats on the ensuing kickoff when the Rebels almost broke free to the house for a second time but the ball carrier was finally ran down deep into Hobbton territory.

After taking over on the Wildcats 29-yard line, North Duplin moved the ball swiftly up the field and scored with 4:57 on the clock. Mendoza converted the PAT, once again tying the game up at 14-14.

The Rebels were showing early that they could score with the Wildcats but their defense was doing them no favors. That fact would hold true on the ensuing Hobbton drive as the Wildcats continued their offensive onslaught, running the ball into the teeth of the Rebels defense. Morrison and Rogers were a deadly duo that carried Hobbton to another touchdown with 41.4 seconds left in the first quarter. Morrison rumbled it in from five yards for the score but this time Zapata’s PAT was no good and the Wildcats led 20-14.

With the quarter winding down, 20-14 would be the score as action shifted to the second quarter. This quarter was a huge turnaround from the first quarter of play as the defenses for both teams took over.

Traded possessions became the name of the game as 20-14 held much of the way through.

On their final drive of the first half, though, the Rebels conjured up some success. After taking over on their own 26-yard line, a huge run coupled with a personal foul call against Wildcats aided the North Duplin drive all the way down to the Hobbton 35-yard line. Then, with 36.0 seconds left in the first half, the Rebels found the end zone to make momentarily tie the game up. Mendoza’s extra point kick was good, giving North Duplin their first lead at 21-20.

Trailing for the first time, the Wildcats didn’t bat an eye. Hobbton went right to work, utilizing the sidelines and a timeout to give themselves a chance. On the final play of the first half, Rogers launched a pass toward the end zone and amid a crowd of players. A scuffle ensued but it was Hobbton’s Daniel Britt that emerged with the ball and into the end zone, giving the Wildcats a dramatic touchdown that fired up the Hobbton Faithful. The Wildcats opted for and converted a two-point conversion and reclaimed the lead at 28-21 at the half.

When play resumed in the second half, it was Hobbton that had first possession. The Wildcats took over on their own 37 and began their journey up the field. With 10:34 on the clock in the third quarter, Morrison rushed it four yards for the touchdown and a 35-21 lead.

But, alas, kickoff coverage plagued the Wildcats yet again. North Duplin’s Simmons took another kickoff back to the house, this time rumbling 70 yards for the score. The PAT was no good this time but the Rebels were right back on the heels of the Wildcats at 35-27 with 10:28 still in the third.

Hobbton, much like they had all game, dialed up a response as Rogers put the Wildcats on his back. Still 6:24 in the third, Rogers connected with Brayden Herring on a 17-yard touchdown pass to push their lead back to 42-27.

The game then took another defensive turn as the Wildcats got a fumble recovery from Bryant Lamb to give them back possession on their own 42-yard line. Rogers, though, committed a rare mistake when he threw an interception on the very next play.

No problem, said Morrison, who intercepted the ball right back for the Wildcats to give them the possession again at their own 24.

Unable to move the ball past midfield, the Wildcats were forced to punt it away to the Rebels, who took over on their own 19-yard line. The turnover bug bit again, though, as Hobbton claimed yet another take away when Junior Esquivel recovered a fumble to set the Wildcats up at the Rebels 40-yard line. Before the quarter ended, Morrison rumbled 13 yards for the score with 0:00 on the scoreboard. The PAT was no good, but action shifted to the final quarter of play with the Wildcats up 48-27.

The Wildcats were held scoreless in the fourth quarter but the damage had been done.

North Duplin scored touchdown at 7:01 and 40.1 but their two onside kick attempts following each score were unsuccessful and the Wildcats hung on for the 48-41 win.

With the win, Hobbton improves to 5-5 overall and 2-3 in the Carolina 1A Conference, which gives them a fourth place finish ahead of Union at and North Duplin.

In a late-season announcement, Hobbton is currently scheduled to travel to take on Midway tonight to renew an old Sampson County Rivalry. This game was previously scheduled and thought canceled due to Hurricane Florence, but as of press time, game time is set for tonight at 7 p.m.

Led by Rogers, Morrison, Wildcats take 48-41 win

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

