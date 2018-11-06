East Duplin stuns Clinton

Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba leaps high for the interception. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek (84) and Jatiyuhn Wilson (88) combine for a tackle. - Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson dives for a reception. - Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent Clinton’s J’daques Wallace makes his way to the end zone, with one man to beat. - -

The Clinton Dark Horses saw their six-game win streak brought to a halt this past Friday when they hit the road against East Duplin. The Horses’ struggles to move the ball against a stout Panthers defense was the story of the game — along with giving up big plays on the ground doing them in — as they fell by the final score of 19-6.

Moving the chains offensively was the biggest roadblock the Horses faced all night. While there were certainly a fair share of officiating calls made against the black and gold — 13 penalties for 115 penalty yards, the most in a single game they’ve had all year — the bottom line came down to their inability to move the ball.

Overall, the Panthers just played better football, especially in the first half, where they scored two of their three touchdowns.

“East Duplin was just the hungrier team and played better than us, especially at the line of scrimmage,” Clinton coach Cory Johnson said after the game.

“We also had way too many penalties and we didn’t play to the best of our capability. I just didn’t prepare our kids good enough, so now it’s back to the drawing board as we get ready for James Kenan,” he added.

While it’s true the Horses didn’t play particularly well on offense and were outplayed up front, it wasn’t a lopsided game. Defensively they held the run-heavy Panthers offense in check for a large portion of the night — at least they could have if not for East Duplin’s Laquan Brown, who had 184 yards on 25 carries and scored on two long runs of 48 and 33 yards.

Clinton’s only other big mistake came during the second quarter after the first touchdown by the Panthers. On the following drive, with the Dark Horses on their own 20 yard-line, they experienced their worse series of the game as they were flagged at least three consecutive times on back-to-back illegal formation penalties.

This put them with their backs to their own goal line, which didn’t pan out well for them. When they finally got the play off, the Panthers were all over it, causing a fumble in the end zone. East Duplin recovered it for the score, giving them their second straight touchdown and putting the Panthers up 13-0.

Brown crossed the line the second time in the third quarter and with another failed point after attempt, East Duplin went up three scores at 19-0.

This new deficit ended up being too steep a hill for the the Horses to climb as time was now against them. Clinton avoided the shutout with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter, ultimately losing 19-6.

With their first conference loss, they are now 6-2 overall and 4-1 in the East Central Conference. They now sit in a four-way tie with Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin and James Kenan, who are all also 4-1 in the conference. They play for the title of co-conference champions on Friday in the final regular season game of the season when they celebate Senior Night against the Tigers of James Kenan.

Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba leaps high for the interception. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Mohamed-Kaba.jpg Clinton’s Mohamed Kaba leaps high for the interception. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek (84) and Jatiyuhn Wilson (88) combine for a tackle. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Spencer-Westerbeek-and-Jatiyuhn-Wilson.jpg Clinton’s Spencer Westerbeek (84) and Jatiyuhn Wilson (88) combine for a tackle. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson dives for a reception. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-Wilson.jpg Clinton’s Jakwan Wilson dives for a reception. Mike Carter | For the Independent Clinton’s J’daques Wallace makes his way to the end zone, with one man to beat. https://www.clintonnc.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_CHS-J-daques-Wallace.jpg Clinton’s J’daques Wallace makes his way to the end zone, with one man to beat. Michael Hardison | Sampson Independent

Dark Horses drop crucial conference game, 19-6

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]