Dark Horses pound Tigers

With the first round of the 2A East Central conference soccer playoffs finally underway, the Dark Horses were in action Saturday, hosting the Randleman Tigers. Having the good fortune of playing home in the first round, they dominated the visiting Tigers, winning in convincing fashion, 9-0.

It may have been the first round of the playoffs but it was just another day at the office for Clinton. They completely controlled each part of game from beginning to end and their first half showing was impeccable. The Dark Horses scored five of their nine goals in the first period.

Senior Parker Norris was also on a roll, scoring seemingly at will as he finished the night with five goals.

Norris scoring those fives goals hardly comes as a surprise, either, with the abundance of shot on goal attempts they were allowed. With 17 in total, their ball movement and ability to set up plays were all contributing factors.

“I thought we did really well tonight. We were on fire and this was a good way to start the first round,” coach Brad Spell said.

“We moved the ball extremely well and we had some really pretty set pieces and some equally nice individual plays as well,” Spell added. “All in all, it was a good night for us and I hope people will continue to come out and support these guys.”

It was surely a good night for the black and gold as their dominant play continued into the second half. With no signs of Randleman being able to slow them down, they found the four goals they needed to enforce the mercy-rule. It was also a very clean game for Clinton, keeping their fouls to a minimum and only committing three.

As for the reminder of the offense, Peter Darden punched in two goals and the others came from Jared Stephenson and Patrick Bereza. Reid Taylor led in assists with three, followed by Axel Ramirez with two. The remaining three came from Camden Thompson, Darden and Norris.

With a sound defeat of Randleman, the No. 2-seed Dark Horses reached 21-1 on the season. They’ll take on their second round opponents Tuesday when they play host yet again, this time against No. 18-seed Beddingfield. Game time is set for 6 p.m.

Hobbton, the only other county soccer team playing in the postseason, is set to face No. 10-seed Raleigh Charter in the 1A playoffs. The Wildcats, a No. 7 seed, will host the match, also set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Clinton shuts out Randleman, on to Round 2

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

