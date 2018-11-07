UMO gears up for homecoming

The University of Mount Olive will have its annual Homecoming Weekend Nov. 16-18, with festivities beginning with a golf tournament on noon Nov. 16. - The University of Mount Olive will have its annual Homecoming Weekend Nov. 16-18, with festivities beginning with a golf tournament on noon Nov. 16. -

The University of Mount Olive (UMO) will have its annual Homecoming Weekend Nov. 16-18. It will be filled with activities for students, faculty, alumni, and community members to enjoy.

The festivities begin with the Alumni Golf Tournament scheduled for noon on Nov. 16 at Southern Wayne Country Club. The tournament is a four-man team superball format. Cost to play is $300 per team or $75 per player.

The first game of the Annual Pickle Classic will be held at 5 p.m., with UMO men’s basketball team playing Clayton State in Kornegay Arena at 7 p.m. Alumni are encouraged to make additional memories by visiting the Alumni Hospitality Room and photo booth located upstairs in Kornegay Arena.

Saturday’s activities will begin with the sixth annual 5K Trojan Trot at 9 a.m. starting in front of Pope Wellness Center, followed by the annual Alumnae Softball Game at 10 a.m. on Nancy Chapman Cassell Field. The Alumni Board meeting will be held at 10:30 a.m. in the Communications Building. At 12 p.m., there will be a “Lunch & Learn About Ag” event at Ribeyes. The alumni awards ceremony will be at 1:30 p.m. on the Raper Hall Patio.

This year’s award recipients will be David Hines, 1979 — Lifetime Achievement Award; Stephanie Kornegay — Honorary Alumna Award; Kevin Kornegay, 1995 — Alumni Hall of Fame Award; Kevin Coakley, 1995 — Business Associate of the Year Award; and Nancy Boykin, 1981 — Lorelle F. Martin and Michael R. Pelt Excellence in Teaching Award.

The Athletics Hall of Fame induction will take place at 2:30 p.m. in the Hennessee Room located inside Holmes and Lois K. Murphy Center. This year’s inductees are Carl Lancaster, David Cooper, 2008; Casey Hodges, 2009; Erik Lovett, 2008; Ryan Schlecht, 2009; Jason Sherrer, 2008; and the 2008 National Championship baseball team.

At 3:30 p.m., there will be a choir alumni reception and rehearsal in Rodgers Chapel. All alumni from the choir are invited to join the current choir to perform the National Anthem Saturday night at 6:30 during Pickle Classic. The joint choirs will also sing at the worship service on Sunday morning.

On Saturday, from 4-7 p.m. there will be a food truck tailgate, games, and more in the Pope Wellness Center parking lot. The cost will be $5 per person.

The UMO men’s basketball game against UNC Pembroke is scheduled for 7 p.m. A homecoming gathering at El Mazatlan will be at 8 p.m. Tickets for the Pickle Classic games are $10 per day on game day, and advance tickets are $15 for both days.

On Sunday, Nov. 18, a light breakfast will be served in Rodgers Chapel at 9 a.m., followed by a worship service at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit www.umoalumni.com/homecoming.

