Midway MS pounds Sampson

The Midway Middle School football team participated in their final game of the season this past Wednesday, getting the honor of playing on the high school as they took on Sampson Middle. Entering the game undefeated, the Raiders added an emphatic exclamation point by concluding their season with a 30-0 victory over the Dark Horses and claiming the Sampson County Conference Championship.

Trey Gregory got things started for the Raiders, scoring on a 17-yard touchdown run and then converting the conversion. When the Raiders got the ball back, Gregory ran it in for the second time, this time for a 38-yard score to put Midway up 14-0. Later, Midway’s Amari Baggett stopped the Sampson offense with an interception in the closing minutes of the half. Baggett had actually ran it back for a touchdown but the play was called back for a penalty, keeping the score 14-0 at the half.

Midway opened the second half scoring with a Casey Culbreth touchdown pass to Gregory for 22 yards. AJ Elliott then ran in the conversion to put the Raiders up 22-0. Midway’s final score was a 6-yard touchdown pass from Culbreth to Josh Lupo followed by a conversion run by Elliott to reach the final margin of 30-0.

For Midway, Gregory led the offensive attack with 69 rushing yards and 50 receiving yards. In the passing game, Culbreth was four for 12 with 71 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Lupo led the defense with six tackles.

With the win, Midway finishes with a perfect 4-0 record and a tremendous scoring margin of 102-8 over the course of the season. The Raiders defense did not allow a single touchdown all year long as the lone touchdown surrendered came on special teams.

By Daron Barefoot Sports Editor

