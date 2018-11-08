Midway outlasts Hobbton

Hobbton’s Grayson Rogers scrambles out of the pocket, opting for a rush attempt. - Midway’s Deantae Byrd rushes up field, picking up good yardage against the Hobbton defense. - Midway’s Donte Blue leaps over Hobbton’s Jesse Jones, avoiding the would-be tackle to score a touchdown. -

Midway and Hobbton met up on the gridiron on Tuesday, making up a game from earlier in the season that was postponed due to Hurricane Florence. The 2018 version of this old Sampson County rivalry proved to be a high scoring, entertaining affair that saw the Raiders stave off a second half surge from from the Wildcats to pick up the 44-38 victory.

Both teams looked poised to put up even more points as the first half ended with Midway having already scored 38 in leading Hobbton 38-24.

The second half, though, saw the game take on a different appearance.

First, to kick things off, Midway got first possession of the game. The Raiders went right to work as they marched down field, show field for the score. With 10:21 on the clock, Deantae Byrd ran it it from eight yards out for the touchdown. Carson Calcutt converted the two-point conversion when Calcutt ran it in on a QB keeper to make it 8-0.

Hobbton, who has been moving the ball well their past couple of games, found success and answered right back. After starting on their own 24-yard mine, Dacorris Morrison had a huge run deep into Raiders territory to spark some Wildcats momentum. Shortly after, Morrison capped the drive off on a 3-yard run for the score. The Wildcats opted for a PAT that Zapata converted to make it 8-7 with 7:21 left in the first quarter.

Back on Saturday, Hobbton made a living by causing five turnovers against North Duplin. The Wildcats continued the turnover streak when they recovered a Raiders fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Hobbton immediately capitalized on the turnover after Grayson Rogers connected with Brayden Herring on a 22-yard passing score. Zapata converted the PAT and suddenly the Wildcats were up 14-8 with 7:12 still to go in the first.

Not to be outdone, the Raiders answered right back. After taking over on their own 30-yard line, Byrd ripped off a 70-yard run for the score. Midway opted for another 2-point conversion attempt but it failed, leaving the score at 14-14.

The Raiders defense came up big on the ensuing Wildcats possession when they conjured up a turnover on downs at midfield. Hobbton converted one first down but then went four-and-out to give Midway possession at the 50.

Having given Midway great field position, Hobbton paid the price. The Raiders continued their offensive success and reclaimed the lead on a 7-yard run by Donte Blue to put Midway back out in front. Calcutt contributed the 2-point conversion to give the Raiders the 22-14 win with 2:46 left still in the first.

That would be the score at the end of the first quarter but Hobbton was already threatening once again.

To begin the second quarter, Hobbton converted fourth and goal from the 17-yard line on a pass from Rogers to Herring to draw back close. Again the Wildcats elected to go with a PAT, which Zapata converted, to make it 22-21.

From there, Midway added two more scores, first on a 16-yard run by Blue with 9:21 on the clock and then another by Blue on a 35-yard run with 4:35 left before the half. On both scores, Midway converted the 2-point conversion on passes from Calcutt to Barefoot to make it 38-21.

Hobbton then tacked on a 24-yard field goal from Zapata with 1:13 remaining to make it 38-24. Midway had one more opportunity but the Wildcats held the Raiders off on a goal line stand as time expired in the first half.

When play resumed in the second half, it was Hobbton that received the kickoff. The Wildcats went right to work on trimming the deficit as Rogers hooked up with Daniel Britt on a 53-yard touchdown pass. Zapata, as trusty as ever, connected on the PAT to make it 38-31.

The game then took on a different look as the offense slowed for both teams and it became a defensive battle. That’s not to say the teams weren’t still moving the ball, but turnovers and big stops became the name of the game.

First, Midway took the ensuing possession and marched down field just as they had all game. This time, however, the Wildcats defense bowed their backs and thwarted the Raiders scoring opportunity.

With the goal line stand, Hobbton took over on their own 6-yard line and began to drive. Utilizing a strong passing game, the Wildcats quickly worked their way deep into Midway territory. There, fourth down greeted the Wildcats where they opted for a field goal attempt. The snap was mishandled the by holder which allowed the Raiders Deonte Mills to break through and block the kick. With the ball free and play still live, a Midway lineman scooped up the ball and headed down field before finally getting drug down.

The Raiders, though, couldn’t capitalize as they lost the ball on a fumble in Hobbton territory.

As play transitioned to the fourth quarter with Midway still ahead 38-31, the Wildcats also failed to move the ball and were forced to punt it away.

The Raiders took over on their own 13-yard line and quickly moved the ball out near midfield where Byrd, who had been been sidelined due to an injury, returned and picked up right where he left off. He took the handoff and started left before countering back to his right to find a gap and scamper 59 yards for the score. The 2-point try failed but Midway had extended its lead back to 44-31. With 10:26 left in the game.

The Wildcats were resilient on their next drive as they marched the field. Hobbton also had a pair of fourth downs to convert in keeping their chances alive. With 5:23 left, Morrison converted fourth and goal from the 3-yard line for the score. With Zapata’s extra point, the Wildcats were back to within a touchdown at 44-38.

Things were looking great for Midway on the ensuing series when the Raiders continued to move the ball well while also forcing Hobbton to burn their timeouts. With time ticking away and the Wildcats out of timeouts, all that was needed was for Midway to run convert first downs and run the clock out.

But, things transpired differently. While reaching for the goal line in attempt to score the touchdown, the Raiders ball carrier was stripped of the football. The loose ball rolled into the end zone where a scuffle unfolded. It was Hobbton that had recovered, resulting in a touchback to give the Wildcats possession at their own 20-yard line with.

Hobbton, however, was unable to move the ball. Instead, the drive went backwards and on fourth down and 16 yards to go, Rogers was forced to scramble and was unable to pick up the yards needed. Midway got the ball back and was finally able to run out the clock in victory formation, securing the 44-38 win to end their long losing streak.

The stats for both teams were staggering as Midway’s Byrd finished 225 rushing yards on 11 carries. Blue had 111 on 13 carries and Calcutt had 83 yards on 10 carries.

Calcutt completed 11 passes for 140 yards while Barefoot had six receptions for 75 yards.

Over on Hobbton’s side, Morrison led with 157 yards on 18 carries while Britt had 136 receiving yards. Rogers completed 14 passes for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

With the win, Midway sits at 3-7 overall and 0-5 in East Central Conference play. They will face Spring Creek on Friday when they celebrate Senior Night. For Hobbton, this game concludes regular season play. The Wildcats finish 5-6 overall and 2-3 in Carolina 1A Conference play.

Raiders end 6-game skid, best Wildcats 44-38

