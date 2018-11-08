Clinton wins, advances

The Dark Horses men’s soccer team continued to roll in the second round of the NCHSAA 2A State Playoffs. Defending their home turf for the second time on Tuesday, they cleanly took the win over visiting Beddingfield, 5-1.

This was definitely a lower scoring game than last Saturday’s mercy rule win over Randleman (9-0), but the Horses were still in control for practically the entire night, steadily doing what they do best: moving the ball well and making good passes with quick touches and solid all around play.

The Horses finished the night with 17 shot on goal attempts. They also tallied 11 corner kicks to go along with those many shot attempts. Even though Beddingfield was within striking distance at the half, down 2-0, it was never really a close game as Clinton seemed to just be the better team.

Defensively, the Horses were as imposing as always, allowing Beddingfield only four shots on goal all night. They cut their corner kicks to a minimum as well, with just three.

Coming off a stellar five-goal performance against Randleman, Clinton senior Parker Norris played well again, ending the night with two goals and an assist. The remaining goals came in from Manuel Murrillo, who had two, and Ceasar Meza, with one. Peter Darden contributed two assists on the night.

With the second round now behind them, the Dark Horses impressive record continues to grow as the are now 22-1 overall. No. 2-seed Clinton will play host for the third straight time, facing off against No. 10-seed Dixon on Thursday.

“This was a great win for us and we’re excited about the third round,” Horses coach Brad Spell said. “We really need fans in the stands as we continue the journey and I’m proud of these men.”

Horses beat Beddingfield; Dixon up next

By Michael Hardison Sports Writer

Reach Sports Editor Daron Barefoot at [email protected]

